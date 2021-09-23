Princess Eugenie's beautiful kitchen inside royal home with baby August revealed The Queen's granddaughter currently lives at Frogmore Cottage

Princess Eugenie lives with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base of Frogmore Cottage – and the cosy home has the most amazing kitchen.

In a candid video, the royal revealed a glimpse of her beautiful cooking space, while filming her first-born playing with a toy shark.

The then-four-month-old was captured clutching his cuddly toy while sitting in a bouncer and the corner of the frame appears to reveal the family's kitchen, featuring pale beige tiles in a diamond pattern and the wooden cabinets are in a slightly darker yet complementary beige hue.

The classic interiors are further enhanced by the wooden flooring in the adjoining room where baby August is playing.

WATCH: The family kitchen can be seen in video of Princess Eugenie's son

Eugenie gave another look inside the house earlier this year, this time in a different space, during a video clip for The Anti-Slavery Collective.

The royal mum, who co-founded the charity with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, sat in the living room for the virtual appearance. The room is decorated with white walls and a cream sofa topped with retro cushions in bright pink and orange colours.

The royal is a big art fan and has lots around her home

Just out of shot is a white framed photo hanging on the wall, which is not surprising given Eugenie's love of art and job as director of an art gallery.

It is not just the inside of their property which is picture-perfect, the grounds are truly spectacular as well.

At Easter time, Princess Eugenie shared a new photograph from the idyllic garden of Frogmore Cottage with Jack Brooksbank and their baby son – and fans were blown away by the picture-perfect tree they posed in front of.

Frogmore Cottage has stunning grounds

One follower wrote: "What a tree!!" and another penned: "Beautiful tree and beautiful new family! Happy Easter!" A third added: "Wow! What a lovely tree!"

Frogmore Cottage is the official UK residence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Harry has kindly allowed his cousin Eugenie to reside there while they are in America.

