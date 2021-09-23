Inside Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's quirky and colourful home

Ellie and Izzi Warner are firm favourites on Gogglebox, inviting us to see inside Ellie's living room every Friday night, keep scrolling to see more of her personality-filled home with her boyfriend Nat.

The hairdresser and TV star has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930's home in Leeds, sharing behind-the-scenes peeks with her fans.

Her gorgeous lounge has had a makeover recently and it looks incredible. The star has opted for bold interiors selecting bright colours to transform her room.

Ellie's lounge has had an epic makeover

The space has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design and the lower half of the walls have a gorgeous teal paint on them.

The star has made bold interiors choices

In another photo posted to her feed, the star gave a close up of her statement walls and her bright orange radiators. "Everyone thought I was mad when I said I was getting bright orange radiators but how effing cool are they?!?!" she wrote.

It hasn't always been plain sailing though, as Ellie has admitted her partner Nat has doubted her creative vision at times. She said: "When I'd finished painting before the wallpaper went up Nat thought it looked like a pub because I painted the cornice, dado rail, architrave, windowsill and skirting board all the same colour and he wasn’t convinced but I told him he's got to trust the process and the vision, and it will all come together in the end."

We adore Ellie's chic dining room

Ellie's dining room also has a pop of colour as the star has opted for a gorgeous olive hue for the walls. She has styled the space with a gorgeous farmhouse table, an exposed brick wall and an authentic-looking wood burner. Brightening up the room, one day she added a vase of sunflowers on the table.

More renovations have been taking place

The dining room is getting some more improvements and Ellie shared an image of a carpenter hard at work installing some built-in shelves to the side of the fire breast.

We can't wait to see the rest of the stunning property!

