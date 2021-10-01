Inside S.W.A.T star Shemar Moore's lavish $5.8m LA home – complete with movie theatre The former Criminal Minds star has tributes to his late mother

Shemar Moore is living the life of luxury inside his contemporary $5.8million lavish mansion, which he purchased in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles back in 2020.

The S.W.A.T star bought the 9,000 square-foot property after it was given the seal of approval from his mother, Marilyn Wilson Moore, who sadly died suddenly just days after her tour. However, Shemar has filled the home with sweet tributes to his late mom.

Shemar bought his home in 2020 after his mother's death

Those thoughtful touches include photographs, cards, and a room carpeted in turquoise, her favourite colour. "She's always in my heart," the actor told People. "And now, her essence is in my home."

Shemar's abode features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms and has an abundance of space thanks to its open-plan design and floor-to-ceiling windows. The main living area features a slab marble in-wall gas fireplace, and there is a generous use of natural-toned wood with wide-plank hardwood floors.

The home has an open plan concept

The kitchen boasts a dual-island and there is a separate bar area filled with cabinets housing fancy-looking bottles of wine and spirits. There is also a glass-enclosed wine room adjacent to the wooden open staircase with a glass balustrade.

Shemar has also filled the colourful home with artwork, including portraits of himself, and personal photos. One thing you won't find in Shemar's home is stark white walls. "I don't like white; white is a dentist's office," he told to People.

Shemar's home is filled with colour and personal artwork

Instead, he repainted the ceilings and walls with hues ranging from deep grey in the kitchen to burgundy near the staircase to add warmth. "I wanted it to feel cosy," he added.

The outside of the property is just as grand, with a swimming pool, pool house, spa room, sports court, putting green, movie theatre, and an outdoor kitchen and dining area that is perfect for entertaining.

"I always joke that I'm an undercover rock star," he joked. "I can't sing. But now I've got the rock star house!"

