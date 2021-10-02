Strictly's Anton du Beke's family home is so regal - see inside See where the Strictly Come Dancing judge lives with his wife Hannah Summers and their children

He may have been the longest-serving professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, having competed in the last 18 series of the BBC show, but now Anton du Beke makes his debut as a judge on the all-important judging panel alongside Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood.

Despite leading a life in the spotlight, the "King of the ballroom" rarely shares details about his private life on social media, preferring instead to show highlights of his performances or comic Strictly judging moments, or promoting his novels.

When he's not waltzing round the ballroom, judging on Strictly, or writing, Anton spends his time at home with his wife Hannah Summers and their two young children, George and Henrietta. The 55-year-old has shared two photos from their family home, including a sweet look at his bedtime routine with his two-year-old twins, as he read to them in the living room.

The photo showed Anton sat on a plain cream sofa positioned in front of the window, which had floor-length floral curtains. His toddler children were sat on mini animal-motif armchairs on the wooden floor in front of him, as they listened avidly to their bedtime story.

Many parents will relate to the image of Anton's grown-up living room, which appears to have been taken over by multi-coloured foam tiles on the floor, along with a selection of children's toys and teddy bears, as it doubles up as a place for the two-year-old twins to play.

However, another image – which appears to show Anton's dining room – appears to be free from any clutter, with a glossy wooden table at the centre, flanked by cream cushioned chairs. Adding a pop of colour are the sage green curtains with an elegantly draped pelmet across the top of the window frame, and a vase of vibrant blooms that is sat on the windowsill.

It's little surprise that Anton has refrained from sharing more insight into his family home; the dancer's marriage only came to light two months after he and Hannah had tied the knot, when she was spotted wearing an engagement ring and wedding band when they attended the Chelsea Flower Show together in 2017.

