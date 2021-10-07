Jimmy Carr's huge £8.5m house with girlfriend Karoline and son Rockefeller revealed

Comedian Jimmy Carr lives with his long-term girlfriend Karoline Copping and their son Rockefeller in London – and his massive mansion is another scale of luxury.

The red-brick property has Edwardian features, and it also features a large bay window and a stone pillar porch. There is a sweeping paved driveway, iron gates separating it from the road and immaculately pruned flower beds - the sort of grand entrance that you would expect from a royal home or a Hollywood star's abode.

The comedian purchased the property back in 2010 for £8.5million – and it is reported by The Daily Star that the building required a further £1.5million worth of renovation work, but that did not put off the star from proceeding with the purchase.

Further updates to the property have been made since Jimmy bought it, including work on a modern-style extension which is located to the side of the house.

Jimmy Carr's house has an impressive exterior

The home is located in Primrose Hill, North London which is a sought-after area of the city with many mansions and it is also home to other celebrities such as Lily James, Richard Madden and Daisy Lowe.

It is thought he has spent £1.5million on renovations

8 Out Of 10 Cats host Jimmy's home has a multitude of windows, designed in a Georgian style with white frames, suggesting that there are many bedrooms inside its walls.

Although we have not seen inside of the house, as the comedian keeps his private life off of social media, we can only imagine that the interiors match Jimmy's fun personality.

Primrose Hill is an area favoured by celebrities

Jimmy and Karoline have dated since meeting in 2001, but they are not married. The couple are pretty protective about their personal life, but they have been spotted enjoying nights out together before, including a night out at trendy celebrity spot Chiltern Firehouse in 2017.

