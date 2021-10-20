The Queen's Irish home that she hasn't visited in 5 years – inside The property had a £24 million makeover

The Queen may not be travelling anywhere at the moment after she "reluctantly accepted medical advice" and cancelled her trip to Northern Ireland, but it's got us thinking about her Irish residence, Hillsborough Castle.

SEE: 16 unbelievable royal living rooms: Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and more

She usually stays at the property during her official visits, and the website states it is closed to the public on 20-21 October. Located in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Her Majesty's royal residence – which is also home to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – boasts 100 acres of gardens and beautiful interiors, but she hasn't had a chance to see them for herself since her last visit in 2016.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen cancels Northern Ireland trip after 'reluctantly accepting' medical advice

In 2014, Historic Royal Palaces took over the running of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens and started a five-year refurbishment that is believed to have cost an eye-watering £24 million. Keep scrolling to take a tour…

MORE: Prince Charles makes unprecedented changes after taking over the Queen's home

RELATED: The Queen's majestic home Windsor Castle holds heartfelt memories

When the Queen met Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers in 2014, they posed for photographs inside one of the home's living rooms. It's decorated with yellow wallpaper and cream carpets, and has two oak armchairs furnished with blue striped cushions. There is a large sash window framed with floral curtains, and the Queen has decorated with a selection of art work on the walls.

MORE: Inside the Queen's official Scottish home, the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Prince William and Kate Middleton attended the Secretary of State's annual garden party in 2016. They were pictured in front of the two-storey Georgian mansion, which has large steps leading up to the entrance, and a gorgeous water fountain.

When the home reopened after renovations in 2019, Prince Charles unveiled a painting of himself hanging in one of the drawing rooms. The space has yellow walls and grand high ceilings.

The RBS 6 Nations Grand Slam winning Irish rugby team were invited to Hillsborough Castle in 2009. The Queen greeted them in another drawing room, which has pale blue walls and a regal marble doorway with intricate gold carvings.

MORE: Sarah Ferguson ditched huge mansion to move back in with ex Prince Andrew

Royals and officials who visit Hillsborough Castle are required to sign the visitors' book. The Queen was photographed as she did so in 2014, giving a look at a separate reception room in the home, featuring pale pink walls, a large painting hanging in a bronze frame, and an oak table where photo frames and a striped lamp are positioned.

The Queen and then-Irish president Mary McAleese enjoyed a meeting inside a room with bright red walls and a white open fireplace. They sat on gold, gilded chairs with pink striped upholstering.

MORE: Fancy royal doorways revealed: Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and more

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.