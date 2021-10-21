A Place In The Sun hosts' jaw-dropping homes: Danni Menzies, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more The presenters' private homes might not be a place in the sun – but they're beautiful!

A Place In The Sun is the ultimate escape for people lusting over stunning homes abroad. Led by a fleet of glamorous presenters keen to share their expert knowledge on the best properties across the Mediterranean, fans will be unsurprised to learn that their own houses in the UK are a testament to their skills.

From Jasmine Harman to Danni Menzies and Jonnie Irwin, see inside the homes of the Channel 4 presenters where they relax away from filming.

Jasmine Harman's home

Jasmine Harman lives in Carshalton in London with her husband Jon and their two children. The star recently revamped her living room to create an entirely vegan space, with the help of interiors company My Bespoke Room. She shared a video showing that the room has navy blue walls (using cruelty-free paint from Farrow & Ball) and a cream button-back sofa.

Notoriously private on Instagram about her own home, it's rare to catch a glimpse of Jasmine's personal spaces. However, over lockdown the star helped to motivate her fans into joining yoga with her, taking to social media to post live videos of her workouts.

We're loving the chic wooden flooring in her living room, complete with tropical pineapple wallpaper for a real taste of the Med!

Danni Menzies' home

Danni Menzies lives in south west London, but she has spent much of the pandemic at her family home in Scotland, which has now been converted into a 5-star holiday estate, named The Mains of Taymouth Estate.

She shared a photo in her bedroom showing that it has vaulted ceilings, and a bed with a linen grey headboard and white bed linen.

When Danni posed in a full-length mirror in the room, she inadvertently revealed that there is also a small side table where she has positioned another mirror, and a shell-shaped armchair.

Ben Hillman's home

Ben Hillman and his wife Gaby have been renovating their home in Brighton since purchasing the property back in 2016, and in November, he told the Metro Online that by savvy spending techniques during lockdown, they managed to go from "spending £15,000 on a bathroom to £500". He shared a photo on Instagram showing that it has a pink ceiling with two skylights, white tiles and a wooden bath tub.

Jonnie Irwin's home

Jonnie Irwin has been busy renovating his home in Harrogate, London, where he lives with his wife and their three children. The star took to Instagram to share a selection of before and after images showing the progress in December 2020, including a stunning modern kitchen.

Jean Johansson's home

Jean Johansson lives with her husband, Jonatan Johansson and their son, Junior in a small village just outside of Glasgow. Speaking to First Time Buyer, she said: "The house is stunning and our son is very happy here and goes to the local school. It is also near the coast which is great too."

Jean's bedroom has metallic baroque print wallpaper, and a matching gold bedframe with velvet cushions.

At Christmas, Jean shared another photo taken in the hallway, showing a grand winding wooden staircase which she had decorated with a garland, and high ceilings with wooden panelling.

Scarlette Douglas' home

Scarlette Douglas often reveals glimpses of her beautiful home on social media. Her living room is decorated with white walls and wooden floors, while she has added character with a geometric-print rug and cushions, and an egg-shaped armchair.

