The best Secret Santa gift ideas for every budget this Christmas

Shop the best Secret Santa gift ideas for colleagues, friends and family for Christmas 2021. We've found all of the best gifts for her and him, and for every budget: under £5, £10, £20, £50 & £100, from Amazon, Marks & Spencer, ASOS, John Lewis & more.
Like Mariah Carey, family arguments and the Coca-Cola advert, Secret Santa is inescapable at Christmas, and you'll probably be taking part in one this year. While it can make gift-giving more fun (and practical), it also means you could be stuck buying a present for someone you barely know, or you might just draw out that one person who's impossible to buy for.
Struggling to choose a Secret Santa gift? We've pulled together some options anyone is sure to love that you can shop online right now. Whether you've agreed to a budget of £5 or £100 and everything in between, we've found all of the best gifts from Amazon, Marks & Spencer, ASOS, John Lewis and more...
Secret Santa gifts under £5
Alphabet tumbler, £4.50, Marks & Spencer
This personalised tumbler from M&S can be used for sipping drinks from or as an office desk tidy, and it's just £4.50.
The Good Bagel, Everything Bagel seasoning, £4.99, Amazon
If they've never experienced The Good Bagel seasoning, this is the best foodie gift you'll find for under £5. Added to salads, sushi and anything on toast, it's a total game-changer.
Gift Republic palm reading cards, £4.99, Amazon
Whether they believe in palmistry or not, these cards are super fun and sure to liven up any Christmas drinks or office party.
Secret Santa gifts under £10
The Comfort Book, £9, Amazon
This year's The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse comes in the form of Matt Haig's The Comfort Book. After another challenging year, his collection of consolations and suggestions for making the bad days better will be a bit of light in difficult times.
Tin of Grind Coffee, £9, Grind
Grind's pod-filled pink tin is the gift that keeps on giving for coffee lovers. Once they run out of coffee pods (which are delicious, compostable and ethically sourced) they can continue to purchase a subscription and receive letterbox refills.
TYPO phone ring light, £8, ASOS
Instagram-obsessed or not, we guarantee they'll be giving this selfie ring light a go. It's rechargeable and offers three brightness levels.
Secret Santa gifts under £20
This Works Deep Sleep pillow spray, £19.77, Amazon
The perfect gift for a tired friend or busy colleague, This Works Pillow Spray is widely known as the best and for good reason. Blending lavender, vetivert and camomile, it's a natural sleep aid which can also reduce anxiety.
'Grow Your Own Herb Kit' by The Little Allotment Company, £19.50, Etsy
How cute is this herb garden? Ideal for cooking enthusiasts or those who don't have much outdoor space, the handmade kit includes everything you need to begin growing your very own windowsill herb kitchen.
Drunk Elephant Been a Long Day gift set, £19.20, Cult Beauty
We think everyone would appreciate this gift set from Drunk Elephant. It includes the bestselling T.L.C. Framboos serum and Lala Retro Whipped Cream to upgrade their overnight skincare routine and give them a clear, glowing complexion.
Secret Santa gifts under £50
NEOM real luxury scented candle, £46, Amazon
Candles are always a crowd pleaser and this luxury three-wick from Neom's Scent to De-Stress range has been formulated to smell amazing and help to bring a sense of calm.
H&A Designs personalised robe, £45, Selfridges
Add their name or initials to this personalised robe. Available in pink, black or white, it's made from a luxurious satin-crepe material.
John Lewis & Partners cast iron fondue set, £49, John Lewis
We can't think of many people who wouldn't appreciate their own fondue set. It's ideal for serving chocolate or cheese for Christmas and beyond. Pass the Camembert?
Secret Santa gifts under £100
Birthstone pendant necklace, £98, Missoma
You can't go wrong with Missoma jewellery, and this gold plated birthstone pendant necklace is not only a little bit personal, you can go one step further and add engraving for free.
The Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Maker, £99, Hotel Chocolat
Hot Chocolate fans will love being able to make a barista-grade version of their favourite drink from home. Using Hotel Chocolat flakes and their choice of milk, it takes less than three minutes.
Instax Mini 11 Camera, £69, Amazon
The new Instax 11 is about as good as it gets when it comes to polaroid cameras. Producing instant credit card sized photos, it features a built-in selfie camera and automatic exposure. Choose from a range of colours and add film bundles if you want to take the price up.
