Angela Black star Joanne Froggatt's cosy home after divorce - inside

Angela Black has us utterly gripped, but where does actress Joanne Froggatt live in real-life? The star split from her husband of eight years, James Cannon, in 2020 and it is believed Joanne moved out of their shared Buckinghamshire home.

Liar star Joanne likes to keep her personal life private, but she has given her fans small glimpses into her home and garden via her Instagram feed, which has 187,000 followers. From her glorious garden that's brimming with flowers through to her retro kitchen, take a look around her cosy home…

Joanne Froggatt's kitchen

The star has a beautiful kitchen

A hilarious snap of Joanne posing inside of a massive fridge was shot in what could be her own kitchen. The large retro-style fridge has plenty of space as Joanne demonstrates and the room also benefits from patio doors flooding the room with light. The stone floors are kept simple in an off-white hue and there is a small grey mat by the doorway.

Joanne Froggatt's wardrobe

Joanne made a recording studio in her wardobe

Like the rest of the world, the Downton Abbey star was forced to work from home during the coronavirus pandemic – and that meant building a makeshift sound booth in her wardrobe.

The star has organised wardrobes at her home

Joanne shared two candid snaps of her efforts which included lots of duvets for sound blocking. The star's wardrobe has built-in shelving units and wicker storage baskets – and at the time a lot of digital equipment!

Joanne Froggatt's garden

WATCH: Joanne films special message from her pristine garden

At the height of the pandemic, Joanne took to social media to share her adoration for the NHS. As well as her fetching 'thank you' T-shirt, we were particularly taken by her impressive garden display. Joanne stood by a brick wall with lots of foliage, flowers and fruits behind her – so beautiful!

Joanne's garden is full of bountiful blooms

Joanne was raised in Littlebeck, North Yorkshire and her marital home was in Buckinghamshire. It is unknown where she is living currently.

