The best celebrity Halloween decor and crafts from Stacey Solomon to Reese Witherspoon Pumpkin season is here and the stars have gone all out

It's nearly Halloween and as we get ready make our homes look as autumnal as possible, we've been keeping an eye on the celebrities who have been showing off their crafty home décor. The likes of Reese Witherspoon, Stacey Solomon, Khloe Kardashian always take to social media to show off their pretty pumpkins and Halloween festivities, on display both inside and outside their homes.

A pretty autumn wreath made by florist Anna Eklöv (directions below)

There are light-up pumpkins, spray painted pumpkins and Stacey's been known to get crafty and turn old socks into pumpkins – it has got to be seen to be believed!

Read on to get inspired by these epic Halloween decorations from the A-list. And here's a quick guide to making your own Halloween wreath out of entirely sustainable materials, thanks to bespoke florist Anna Eklöv, founder of LÖV Letterbox Flowers.

"We love to incorporate natural elements in our autumnal and Halloween décor to give it a rustic and inviting feel," says Anna. "Unlike Christmas wreaths with a green wreath base made out of pine, we think that a natural twine or rattan wreath base works best for autumn wreaths and gives it that organic look. The colours you want to stick to when decorating your Halloween wreath is yellow, orange, beige, brown and burgundy red."

Anna recommends getting crafty this season

1. Start by attaching the leaves and dried foliage to the base of the wreath by sticking them in in between the twine. You can also use the glue gun at this point to make sure the leaves are extra secure. Keep in mind to attach them slightly overlapping one another yet loose and facing the same direction. Mix the colours of the leaves and foliage to create a natural and wild look. Cover the whole front and sides of the wreath.

2. Next step is your pampas grass and wheat. Again, stick the stems down facing the same directions as the leaves and slightly out towards the sides. Focus on covering the side of the wreath. Cut the stems down a bit so they won’t poke out on the other side or at the back.

3. Lastly add your decorations. Here you can really use your imagination and choose anything you think would look good in a Halloween wreath. We love using decorations such mini pumpkins, dried orange slices, berries, Chinese lanterns, yellow Craspedia flower and pinecones. The decorations are best to attach with a glue gun or wire since they easier fall off when it gets windy.

Here's our pick of our favourite celebrity Halloween home decorations to inspire your creativity.

Stacey Solomon

Loose Women presenter Stacey often takes to social media to share her DIY home projects. This time she really wowed us with a thrifty project transforming old socks into pretty pumpkins. She uploaded an Instagram Stories video to show us how it is done.

First, she cuts a sock in half, then she fills with rice and adds old tights for padding. Then the genius part comes when she sews loops around the ball to create sections – and a pumpkin is then created before our eyes. Topped with a twig and a spray-painted leaf, Stacey proudly held up her creation to the camera.

We love Stacey Solomon's autumnal home display

In addition to her own mini sock versions, we have also spotted a pumpkin lantern Stacey has, styled up next to dried flowers and dried oranges in a very autumnal display.

Laura Whitmore

Presenter Laura has totally transforms her front door area for the spooky season - here she opted for a huge floral display, abundant with bright flowers and rust-coloured foliage.

Laura Whitmore's impressive font door display

We can see from the Instagram Stories video she shared, the arrangement reaches up her door and there are also leaves entwined in her balcony. Accompanying this, we can see a collection of pumpkins displayed on Laura’s steps, ranging in sizes.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon caught our attention with a pumpkin display selfie outside her American home. The actress even co-ordinated her attire, sporting a cosy orange cardigan in the spirit of the season.

Reese Witherspoon snaps a picture with her pumpkin display

Behind her we can see a collection of mis-matched pumpkins, which are in keeping with the rustic theme of her front porch.

Mrs Hinch

Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch a.k.a. Sophie Hinchliffe has an immaculate home in Essex, which has minimal grey décor throughout. Sophie really goes to town with her exterior decorations though, adding an injection of colour with bright orange pumpkins and a pretty autumnal wreath. The Halloween-inspired entrance also features cobwebs around one of her pot plants and a personalised chair for son Ronnie.

Mrs Hinch showed off her Halloween entrance on Instagram

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson wins the award for best pumpkin display. Not because her hand-carved pumpkin is particularly the most impressive – but because of the very stunning backdrop. The actress’ Hollywood home boasts impressive mountain views, and she took her seasonal snap just as the sun was setting.

Rebel Wilson's carved pumpkin had a spectacular backdrop

Denise Van Outen

Dancing On Ice contestant Denise Van Outen decided to have a "Halloween staycation" last year to celebrate the spooky season - and we loved what she did. Denise proudly showed off her living room set-up on Instagram, which featured two tipis wrapped in fairy lights and an array of seasonal delights. Denise and her daughter Betsy enjoyed Halloween crackers and creepy masks on their early Halloween sleepover.

Denise arranged a Halloween staycation for herself and her daughter

Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians are known for their lavish lifestyles and we are often treated to peeks inside Khloe’s mansion. Steering away from her usual glittering style, the reality star suprises us when she chose this pared-back choice of pumpkins. The mound of white pumpkins appeared to be piled up underneath a table, creating a large autumnal display.

Khloe Kardashian went for a natural collection of pumpkins

Helen Skelton

BBC Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has an enviable collection of pumpkins – perhaps ready for her children to carve at a later date, but the real focal point is the scattering of bat stickers across her gorgeous gold kitchen splashback.

Presenter Helen added bat stickers to her beautiful new kitchen

Lydia Bright

TOWIE star Lydia Bright has a very rustic display outside of her lovely home, which she shares with baby Loretta. She’s even added pumpkins to her plant pot and propped up a witch’s broom next to the door. We think Loretta will love her mother’s efforts!

Lydia made a cute display outside her door

Ferne McCann

House-proud TOWIE star Ferne is always sharing photos of her gorgeous Essex pad online and she took to Instagram Stories to unveil her front door display to fans. The gorgeous, oversized wreath has been made by @awomanthatmakes who she thanks in the video, and she has paired it with piles of pumpkins, just in time for Halloween.

Ferne went all out with an autumnal wreath and piles of pumpkins

Billi Mucklow

Former TOWIE star Billi updated her Instagram followers with a snap of her doorstep display. This included not one, not two, but 19 pumpkins arranged outside her front door. The collection included some that were spray painted white, gold and metallic pink.

Former TOWIE star Bili Mucklow shows off her Halloween efforts

Billi tagged the company @halloweendoorstepdecor who list this collection as “The Zombie” and offer a delivery service of pretty pumpkins in the Essex area.

