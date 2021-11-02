Do the royal family pay rent? Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie and more

From Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex's 120-room estate Bagshot Park through to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK base of Frogmore Cottage, the royal family have the most impressive homes. You may be wondering, do the royals have to pay rent?

Working royals are usually given premises to live in by the Queen which will not require any payment from the occupier. For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton stay in Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace but it is reported that their positions as senior royals allow them to have this rent-free.

In addition, the Queen is known for her generosity and quite often gifts homes as wedding presents. When a house is handed over from Her Majesty, it is believed it would come rent and mortgage-free. As Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex were gifted the keys to Bagshot Park upon their 1999 nuptials, it is unlikely that they need to pay any keep.

Bagshot Park was gifted to Prince Edward

The likes of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, who are not full-time working royals and have their own careers, could be in a situation where they are required to pay rent on a royal property.

Eugenie is currently staying with Jack Brooksbank and their newborn son August at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK home of Frogmore Cottage which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are required to pay commercial rent on, but reports suggest Harry and Meghan are not requiring the couple to pay the rent.

Frogmore Cottage belongs to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Beatrice is residing at St James's Palace with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and while it is not known if she is paying rent for the accommodation, it has been reported in the past that her father Prince Andrew has footed the bill for both of his daughters' keep.

How much would it cost to rent a royal palace?

UNCLE, a residential rental company, has analysed the average rental prices and the UK’s best royal residences to calculate how much it would actually cost should they ever be let.

Prince William and Kate Middleton live in Kensington Palace

Buckingham Palace unsurprisingly takes the top spot, with an estimated cost of £2.5million per month! The entirety of St James’s Palace would come in at £1.7million per month and Windsor Castle would cost £1.3million per month in rental fees.

At the lower end of the scale, but still not exactly affordable, we have Frogmore Cottage which could fetch over £17,000 in rent in just one month and the quaint two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage which comes in at a monthly rate of over £7,000.

