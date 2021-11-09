The best Apple Black Friday deals 2021: From AirPods to iPhones, the Apple Watch & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's getting bleak outside, so what better way to brighten the mood than to get shopping for some pre-Christmas deals? Every year Black Friday – arguably our favourite US import – falls the day after America's Thanksgiving celebrations. So mark 26 November in your diary to grab the best deals, even on premium Apple products.

RELATED: Everything you can expect for Black Friday 2021 and all of the best deals to shop now

Ever aloof, Apple don't 'do' Black Friday in their stores. Last year they offered a four-day 'Shopping Event' which started on 27 November. So what was that all about? Well, if you bought an eligible product - one of their featured iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macs or Apple TV sets - you received a gift card of up to £120 to use on future purchases.

If you're after an actual discount, luckily plenty of other retailers are on the case. Amazon, Currys, Very and John Lewis are all set to drop their prices as they did last year. Watch out for Amazon's 'lightning' deals as they often include the odd Apple product (in strictly limited quantities!).

Which products will be getting Apple Black Friday deals?

It's most common to see Apple Black Friday deals on iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks and AirPods. You'll struggle to find a significant price drop on the new iPhone 13, but there are likely better savings to be had on the earlier models.

MORE: Dyson's Black Friday 2021 deals: The biggest discounts coming soon

Best Apple deals this Black Friday

Keep scrolling for the best Black Friday deals on Apple products below, from iPhones to iPads.

The best early Black Friday deals

Not many deals are live yet, however, Three has some discounts on iPhone contracts and Very has cut the price on several Apple products, too.

Right now, on Three you can get the new iPhone 13 pro 128GB with unlimited data and unlimited minutes for an upfront payment of £69. You'll then get six months of the contract at half price – that’s £35.50 per month – plus a £100 gift voucher.

iPhone 13 pro, was £71 per month now £35.50, Three

Alternatively, get the iPhone 12 mini on Three for an upfront cost of just £29. The two-year contract is then £22.50 a month for six months before rising to £45.

iPhone 12 mini, was £45 per month now £22.50, Three

After some AirPods? Very has the 2019 release, including wireless charging case, on sale at just £119 and they're selling quick.

Apple AirPods, were £159 now £119, Very

Or if you're looking for an iPhone, you'll find the XR 64Gb for just £415 - that's a saving of £84.

Apple iPhone XR, was £499 now £415, Very

Keep checking back to see more Apple Black Friday deals as they become available.

MORE: 22 best tech gift ideas for Christmas 2021

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.