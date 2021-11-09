Prince William and Kate Middleton's third home was a gift from the Queen Mother – details The Duke and Duchess' cottage is located on the Balmoral estate

Many members of the royal family have more than one royal residence where they regularly visit, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate's home at Kensington Palace is not what it seems

As well as Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall in Sandringham, they also own Tam-Na-Ghar cottage, which they frequented long before their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were born. Located on the Queen's Balmoral estate, their third royal residence once belonged to the Queen Mother but was a gift to Prince William from his great-grandmother shortly before her death in 2002.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the royals' most lavish homes

No photos have been released showing the interior or exterior of the private property, but here's everything you need to know…

Prince William and Kate have visited the three-bedroom cottage together since they were studying at St Andrew's University, and the pair reportedly told friends they have enjoyed some of their happiest times together there.

The Queen's Balmoral Castle on the Balmoral Estate

They have continued to visit throughout their relationship and stayed at the cottage with their three children during their summer holiday in Scotland in 2019.

LOOK: 11 hilarious photos of royals at home, from Prince Harry to Prince Charles

MORE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo reveals luxe bathroom design with never-ending views

The 50,000-acre Balmoral estate features 150 buildings in total, including Balmoral Castle, where the Queen spends her annual summer break, Birkhall, Prince Charles and Camilla's residence where they isolated together following the Prince of Wales' coronavirus diagnosis in March 2020, and the Garden Cottage, which was often used by Queen Victoria for taking her breakfast and writing diaries.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's main home is Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace

There are also several holiday cottages available for let on the estate – except for when the royal family are in residence – including Colt Cottages, Connachat Cottage, Karim Cottage and Rhebreck Lodge.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's primary home is Kensington Palace, but they spent almost the entirety of the coronavirus pandemic staying at their second home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's second home, Anmer Hall

The three-storey property is located on the Sandringham estate, nearby Sandringham House where the Queen usually spends Christmas, and close to Prince George's godfather William van Cutsem. The 18th-century building was given to the couple as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011, and they used it as their main residence while Prince William worked as a pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance until 2017.

SEE: The Queen's 600-acre estate is the perfect retreat to rest – tour inside

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.