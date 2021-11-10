Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on sale right now

Amazon is treating us to a load of Early Black Friday Deals and trust us, they're really good this year. Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a Ninja Air Fryer to cook until your heart is content or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.

Why has Amazon gone early with Black Friday?

Amazon has launched their Black Friday sale early this year, promising great deals across the most giftable categories, so that you can get a head start on the dreaded Christmas shopping. They have new deals added daily, so make sure to check back here for regular updates on the best things to add to your basket.

What should I buy in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale?

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new TV or the coffee machine you've always wanted. With up to 40% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.

Early Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Samsung Galaxy M32 Smartphone, was £269 now £214

Philips Wireless Headphones, was £89.99 now £76.49

LG 65-inch Smart NanoCell TV, was £899 now £799

Apple Watch Series 6, was £699 now £639

Early Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals

The Protein Works on sale with over 50% savings

DTX Fitness Home Multi Gym, was £119.99 now £95.99

Hydro Flask Water Bottle, was £33.95 now £28.80

Early Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals/homeware deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 now £178.99

Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer, was £199.99 now £148.99

DeLonghi Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, was £519.36 now £409.99

Early Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £42.99

Michael Kors - over 50% off watches

Swarovski Women's Hint Pendant, was £89 now £75.50

Early Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

Elemis Ultra Smart Pro-Collagen Enviro-Adapt Day Cream, was £185 now £143.50

Lacoste Fraiche Pour Elle Eau de Toilette, was £42 now £31.60

Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Sunless Glow, was £32.50 now £24.50

Early Amazon Black Friday garden deals

Philips Hue Outdoor Lighting on sale with over 20% off

Early Amazon Black Fridays suitcase deals

Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £265 now £213.75

Kipling Tote Bag, was £40.08 now £30

