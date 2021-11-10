Inside Love Hard star Nina Dobrev's stunning Spanish-style Hollywood home

Nina Dobrev shared a tour inside her gorgeous Hollywood home recently – and we're obsessed!

The Love Hard star lives in West Hollywood in a four-bedroom Spanish-style property that she completely revamped during the height of the pandemic last year. Nina invited Architectural Digest inside for a detailed look at her efforts, and we're impressed with her handy work.

One mammoth task that the actress took on was painting the whole exterior of the home bright white to replace its original mustard yellow hue.

"I always wanted to paint it white and for the first time I found myself having no excuse, and my boyfriend and I painted the whole exterior of the house ourselves and it took forever," she said, referring to beau Shaun White.

White is a running color scheme throughout the inside of the home too, with Nina opting for the light-reflecting hue on her kitchen, dining room, living room, and bedroom walls.

The kitchen is the focal point of the house and features olive green cabinets, a brass dome light, a brass faucet and pulls, and textured terra-cotta floors. It was also the biggest challenge of the remodel according to Nina's interior designer, Charlie Barstein.

Nina lives in a four-bedroom Spanish-style home in West Hollywood

The duo opted to remove a wall and turn the previously cramped space into an open-plan kitchen and dining room. The room now features a bigger breakfast nook, a kitchen island, and a gorgeous pure white oak dining table that was found on Instagram.

"My old kitchen was my 20s kitchen, and now this is my adult, 30s kitchen," she told the publication.

Nina and her boyfriend Shaun White painted the exterior of her home white

One of Nina's favorite rooms to reinvent was her living room, which features plush pillows, potted plants, artwork, and a large, charcoal-colored fireplace that she wanted to be a "statement" in the room.

Nina's main bedroom follows the white wall theme and features an unexpected, green-lacquered longhorn skull mounted over a black, chesterfield bed that is positioned in the middle of the room.

The Vampire Diaries star did keep some original elements of the home though, such as the "creaky" wood floors, the blue-tiled bathroom with a classic white bathtub, and the "imperfections" in the texture of some of the surfaces.

