Inside Lady Gaga's $22.5m Malibu mansion – complete with bowling alley and horse stables

Lady Gaga lives in a breathtaking $22.5million mansion in Malibu she has dubbed her "sanctuary" – and it's not hard to see why.

The House of Gucci star's incredible abode spans 10,270 square feet and boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. The property also features a wine cellar, home theater, wet bar, and 1960s-era bowling alley.

Gaga has previously shared a photo of family and friends enjoying the bowling alley and revealed that it features high ceilings, a 'refreshment' bar with space for plenty of guests, a jukebox, and even a vintage bubble gum machine.

The home has an open floor plan that creates expansive living and dining areas downstairs, while exposed wooden beams give the space a modern rustic vibe. Upstairs, the beautiful master suite is complete with its own private terrace.

The outside of the property is no less impressive with horse stables, a guest cottage, a basketball court, and several outdoor dining areas, but the real luxury is the front-row view of the ocean from a saltwater infinity pool.

The pool is built into the ground for a seamless finish and framed with minimalist concrete and a line-up of wooden sun loungers. There is also a separate area in one corner, where Gaga has her own jacuzzi.

The 35-year-old has lived in the expansive home since 2014. The property featured in the Netflix documentary about the singer's life, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and according to Vogue, is also where Bradley Cooper offered her the role in A Star Is Born.

Speaking about her home, she told the publication: "This is my sanctuary … my oasis of peace. I call it my 'gypsy palace.'"

