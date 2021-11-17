Will Smith opens the doors inside his rarely-seen Calabasas mansion The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star has had an exciting month!

Will Smith has a beautiful home in Calabasas, where he counts the Kardashians as his neighbors.

And the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star opened the doors inside his incredible $42M mansion at the start of the week, as he received the first copy of his biography, Will.

In footage posted on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Instagram account, the dad-of-three was all smiles as he sat at the kitchen table surrounded by his loved-ones.

VIDEO: Will Smith prepares to take a dive in the world's deepest swimming pool

The video panned around the room too, revealing a glimpse of the vast open-plan kitchen, complete with wood-panelled cupboards which gave it a rustic vibe.

The garden could also be seen through the windows too, with plenty of green space for the family to enjoy relaxing outside.

Will's entire family are hugely proud of his new book, which has some incredibly honest chapters about his relationships with those closest to him.

Inside Will Smith's huge kitchen at his Calabasas mansion

Jada penned a sweet tribute message alongside the video, writing: "@willsmith has a book out now! It dropped today so make sure you get it! I can't confirm ANY accuracy on ANY story he tells about me BUT I can confirm it will be wildly entertaining.

"Congrats Will!!! You are a real deal author! You have received so many personal gems and blessings from the process of writing this book. What a journey. I love you and I'm soooo happy for you... for so many reasons. Congrats again."

The Hollywood star shares Willow, 21, and son Jaden, 23, with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. The actor is also father to Trey, 29, who he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zamino.

Will with wife Jada Pinkett Smith and his children

In the book, he opened up about becoming a father for the first time, and was emotional as he read a excerpt to his three children in footage posted on his YouTube channel.

He also discussed in his biography about how his parenting style changed for the better after he realised just how unhappy his daughter Willow was while performing her hit song, Whip My Hair, on tour with Justin Bieber.

Will had initially not listened to Willow, who had told him she wasn't enjoying the tour anymore, but finally understood after his youngest child went to drastic measures to get him to listen to her, by shaving her head. "My parenting style changed in that moment," he said.

