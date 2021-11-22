Love Stacey Solomon's favourite window vac? It's now 40% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Everyone loves a home bargain, especially if it means you can make your property as sparkling as Stacey Solomon's!

The queen of home organising previously revealed her cleaning hacks include her go-to Karcher pressure washers and handy window vacs – and the latter is now a whopping 43% off in the sale. The Loose Women star bought it for her fiancé Joe Swash to use in their former Essex home, but we have no doubt it's coming in handy as they renovate their new property, Pickle Cottage.

Kärcher Window Vac, was £85.85 now £49, Amazon

Want to get your hands on Stacey's window vac? It's currently on offer on Amazon for £49 down from £85.85, meaning shoppers can save over £36 off the original retail price. But we'd recommend acting fast if you don't want to miss out!

The handheld Kärcher window vacuum offers streak-free cleaning for windows, tiles and worktops, which is perfect for those constantly washing up after pets or children.

Joe Swash was thrilled with the new Kärcher Window Vac tool

The brand's pressure washers are also currently on sale – and it's another of Stacey's favourite cleaning tools!

Compact Kärcher Pressure Washer, was £73 now £69, Amazon

Costing £69, the compact Kärcher pressure washer is suitable for everything from removing stubborn stains on walls to cleaning decking, patio tiles and cars - and Stacey even uses her Karcher pressure washer on some home and baby items!

Stacey Solomon loves her Kärcher cleaning machines

Stacey has used her pressure washer on her oven pans and Rex's high chair

The mother-of-four previously shared a photo on Instagram of her sparkly clean oven pan after using her pressure washer to blast the burnt stains off, while she told fans: "After I jet washed the high chair yesterday I thought about all the other things I hate cleaning that take up so much time."

Stacey added: "Honestly annoyed I didn't discover this one sooner."

She first showed off the Karcher window vac back in June 2020, when she wanted to clean the lounge doors of her Essex home. Sharing a video of Joe constructing the new home tool, the TV star wrote: "I've never seen him so excited. Happy Father's Day Hoe."

With the products bound to sell out quickly, especially if they're on offer, we'd recommend acting fast. If it's good enough for Stacey...

