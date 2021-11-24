Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale has dropped - here's what you can buy on offer right now

Amazon is treating us to a load of Early Black Friday Deals and trust us, they're really good this year. Whether you're after a pair of Philips wireless headphones, a Ninja Air Fryer to cook until your heart is content or a new Shark hoover to get your house looking spick and span, there is something for everyone this Black Friday.

Why has Amazon gone early with Black Friday?

Amazon has launched their Black Friday sale early this year, promising great deals across the most giftable categories, so that you can get a head start on the dreaded Christmas shopping. They have new deals added daily, so make sure to check back here for regular updates on the best things to add to your basket.

What should I buy in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale?

Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale is the perfect time to purchase the items you may have been putting off due to the price, such as a new laptop, phone or the watch you've always wanted. With up to 40% off on kitchen appliances, up to 25% off home entertainment and up to 30% off beauty and sports, now is the time to get shopping.

Early Amazon Black Friday tech deals

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote, was £49.99 now £24.99

HUAWEI MateBook D15 Laptop, was £599.99 now £349

Philips Wireless Headphones, was £89.99 now £77.48

Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, was £249 now £239

Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, was £39.99 now £18.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday kitchenware deals

De'Longhi Magnifica Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine, was £349.99 now £268.57

Ninja Foodi Health Grill and Air Fryer, was £162 now £149

Braun J700 Spin Juicer, was £169.99 now £109.99

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Hot Chocolate Machine, was £109.95 now £89.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday homeware deals

Shark Anti Hair Wrap Vacuum Cleaner, was £269.99 now £178.99

Vax Compact Power Carpet Cleaner, was £129.99 now £97.99

FLEXISPOT Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk, was £329.99 now £220.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday fashion deals

Thomas Sabo Sterling Silver Climber Earrings, was £39 now £29.20

Tommy Hilfiger Chain Necklace, was £42.99 now £32.14

Olivia Burton Women's Quartz Watch, was £135 now £95.70

Vivienne Westwood Women's Dress Watch, was £240 now £180

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Quartz Watch, was £199 now £160.90

Women’s Low-Top Vans, was £55 now £42.99

Radley London Small Zip-Top Cross Body Bag, was £119 now £59

Ted Baker Rose Gold Heart Bracelet, was £30 now £21, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday beauty deals

ghd Glide Hot Brush, was £139 now £103.99

Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, was £300 now £219.99

Braun Series 9 Electric Shaver, was £499.99 now £174.99

Oral-B Pro 3 Electric Toothbrush with Smart Pressure Sensor, was £89.99 now £39.60

BOSS Bottled Night Eau de Toilette, was £88 now £32.91

Tiffany & Co Eau de Parfum, was £72 now £59

ghd Original Styler Hair Straighteners, was £109 now £80.99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday sports & fitness deals

Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker, was £129.99 now £89.99

The Protein Works on sale with over 50% savings

Mobvoi Home Treadmill with Built-in Bluetooth Speaker, was £429.99 now £339.99

FitBeast Resistance Bands Set, was £42.99 now £31.99

FitBeast Foam Rollers Set, was £29.99 now £24.98

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch, was £199.99 now £99, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Friday garden deals

Bosch Hedge Trimmer, was £147.85 now £111.62

Karcher Patio Cleaner, was £85.99 now £55.44

Bosch Lawnmower, was £69.99 now £41.24, Amazon

Early Amazon Black Fridays suitcase deals

Tripp Green Bloom Large Suitcase, was £130 now £59.50

American Tourister Wavebreaker Disney Deluxe Hand Luggage, was £125 now £49

Samsonsite Neopulse Spinner Suitcase, was £265 now £213.75, Amazon

