10 Amazon deals that people went WILD over on Black Friday

Amazon's Black Friday sale was nothing short of epic! Allowing shoppers to bag incredible bargains across homeware, fashion, technology and more, we're taking a look at the best deals from the big day – while there's still time of course.

November 26 may have been and gone but some of Amazon's sales are continuing to run on over the weekend so you better hurry if you want to grab a last-minute discount. From Apple AirPods to Nespresso coffee machines and Samsung Smart TVs, you'll be amazed at Amazon's Black Friday price reductions.

1. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, was £239, NOW £185

Apple Airpods have soared in popularity, and thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale you can shop the highly coveted earphones, plus a MagSafe charging case, for 23% off, saving an impressive £54.

2. Shark Anti-hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, was £399.99, NOW £188.98

As fans of Mrs Hinch – aka Sophie Hinchliffe – know, the cleanfluencer swears by her beloved Shark hoovers. Ranked as a number one bestseller on Amazon, the anti-hair wrap cordless stick vacuum cleaner boasts a motorised pet tool and a twin tech floorhead. You can grab it for £188.98, saving £211.01!

3. Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage, was £449.95, NOW £278.99

Coffee connoisseurs couldn't believe their luck when they spotted the Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage in Amazon's epic sale. Reduced by £170.96, whip up barista worthy brews from the comfort of your own home this winter.

4. ghd Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners, was £109, NOW £80.99

Perfecting for creating voluminous curls, beachy waves or sleek, straight styles, ghd's Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners are 26% off in the Black Friday sale. You can also bag a bargain on the ghd Original Professional Styler & Advanced Split End Therapy Bundle as well as the Professional Styler & Air Hair Dryer Gifting Bundle.

5. Samsung AU8000 43 Inch Smart TV, was £549, NOW £369

Treat yourself to a Samsung Smart TV for a fraction of the price! Offering dynamic crystal colour, adaptive sound audio, built-in voice assistants & streaming services, Amazon's 33% offering means you can add it to basket for £369.

6. Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 Multi-Cooker, was £179.99, NOW £99.99

An ideal choice for batch cooking, you'll be glad you bagged this air fryer and multi-cooker come Christmas day.

7. 2020 Apple MacBook Air, was £999, NOW £889

In need of a new laptop? Available in space grey, gold and silver, save yourself £100 on the 2020 Apple MacBook Air.

8. Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker, was £129.99, NOW £89.99

If you've been eyeing up a Fitbit for a while now, then here's your chance. Saving you £40, you can get in the Amazon sale for £89.99, that's almost a third off of the original price!

9. PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership, was £49.99, NOW £32.99

A great Christmas gift, score a 12-month membership to PlayStation Plus. Enhancing each gamer's experience, they'll get exclusive discounts, online multiplayer and monthly games.

10. Yankee Candle Gift Set, was £72, NOW £28

This deal is too good to miss, so you better act quick. For a limited time only you can shop the Yankee Candle Gift Set at a discounted price of £28 – that's a 61% saving.

