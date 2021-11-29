Princess Eugenie's in-laws' home where Jack Brooksbank will be spending more time Jack Brooksbank's mother lives in south London

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's family home with their baby boy August is perfectly located for the pair to visit both of their families.

Frogmore Cottage in Windsor is in very close proximity to Eugenie's parents Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew's house at the Royal Lodge, while Jack's mother is reportedly an hour away in south London. Since 2001, Nicola and George Brooksbank's have lived in a period conversion in Wandsworth, south London, within its very own gated community, according to The Telegraph.

However, George sadly passed away on 18 November at the age of 72, just three days before the christening of his grandson August.

No doubt Jack and his family will want to regularly visit Nicola at her home near Battersea Park, where they can reminisce about happy memories with George. Luckily, Eugenie's mother-in-law's home has plenty of security measures in place to give the couple peace of mind should they stop by – much like several royal residences.

Princess Eugenie and Jack's home, Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate

Eugenie and Jack previously lived in Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, which is of course entirely gated, with certain areas completely inaccessible to the public. There is also CCTV throughout the premises, while visitors may be subject to bag searches.

The Queen's Windsor estate where Frogmore Cottage is situated follows similarly stringent measures, with gates, security cameras and guards.

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge in Windsor also has its own Police security accommodation.

The Royal Lodge, where Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew live

Of course, Nicola Brooksbank is not required to go to such measures, but it is surely comforting for Eugenie and Jack to know that she resides in a gated area, whether they intend on visiting or not.

Located just minutes away from Windsor Castle, which is now the Queen's main residence, The couple's current house at Frogmore Cottage is a Grade-II listed building owned by Her Majesty.

Jack's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank

It became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's official residence after their 2018 wedding. Since they are now living in Montecito, they allowed Eugenie and Jack to use the property to accommodate their growing family.

"Eugenie and Harry have always been close and they chat privately all the time," a friend told HELLO!. "It was Harry who suggested she and Jack could use Frogmore Cottage because it is much bigger than their cottage at Kensington Palace. It is a case of one family member reaching out to another."

