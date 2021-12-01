Keith Urban shares glimpse inside family garden – and we didn't expect to see this We weren't expecting this!

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman live inside a swanky mansion with their daughters Sunday and Faith, and on Wednesday the singer shared an unexpected glimpse inside their garden.

The singer was promoting his latest tour, Speed of Now, and while his outdoors space certainly looked expansive, it was his handyman that caught our attention as he continued blowing leaves even while Keith was attempting to explain the details about the tour. "Hey everyone, Keith here," he started as the leaf blower blasted in the background.

"We have been getting ready for the Speed of Now world tour hitting the road. We don't have a stage to prepare, but we do have the backyard."

The singer then upped the hilarity as he shared clips from previous world tours and attempted to recreate them in his yard without much success.

Other moments saw him tossing a guitar to his handyman - who missed as he picked up his phone - and Keith making his own confetti machine.

In the caption, he wrote: "NORTH AMERICA, we're ready to get this thing out of my back yard and onto a REAL STAGE!!!

Fans found the video hilarious

"THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR is coming to you in 2022! We're bringing the incredible @ingridandress along for the ride, and it's gonna be a blast."

Fans saw the funny side from Keith's post, as one said: "This promo is the best," and another joked: "Whohoo… tourrrr! Lol…Love the backyard rehearsal… lucky neighbors."

A third commented: "Love your video @keithurban. Bring on 2022!!! Can't wait to see you guys in Australia," while many others shared the dates they'd be attending the show.

The star will be heading back out on tour

Keith has been happily married to wife Nicole for 15 years and last week the couple melted hearts as they shared the most romantic beach photo.

Nicole shared the post in honor of Thanksgiving, and it showed her husband with his arms wrapped around her waist with his face pressed to her shoulder as she kept her hair away from her face.

"Just feeling incredibly grateful," Nicole captioned the snap. Taken on the beach at sunset, the Nine Perfect Strangers star was dressed in figure-flattering white shorts and a striped T-shirt, while Keith wore a coordinating all-blue ensemble with the trousers rolled up.

"Beautiful couple," one wrote, and a second added: "Couple goals." A third remarked: "Gorgeous photo of such a special couple."

