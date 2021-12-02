Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley's pastel-coloured home is so cosy – photos The couple live in Caerphilly, Wales

Dave and Shirley Griffiths first appeared on Gogglebox back in 2015 meaning viewers have had glimpses inside their home for several years.

MORE: Gogglebox's Sophie Sandiford's home she purchased from brother Pete – inside

The couple, who have been married for over 45 years, live in Caerphilly, Wales with their pet dogs Rupert and Bleu. They have a very cosy living room, but what about the rest of their home? When they're not being filmed relaxing on a brown leather couch and tartan armchair in front of the TV, the stars have a beautiful property where they cook, dance, and spend time with their two children Simon and Gemma. Take a peek inside…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox Tom Malone Jr's new home revealed

Dave and Shirley's living room

Perhaps the most well-known room of their home, Dave and Shirley's living room is decorated with pale blue paint, brown tartan curtains and wooden furniture, with a fluffy pink cushion emblazoned with the word 'cosy' on the sofa.

They have a black bricked-up fireplace and wooden floors which were revealed in a cute photo of Bleu.

Another image shows dark brown leather sofas and floral curtains with a door leading into the kitchen.

RELATED: Gogglebox stars Dave and Shirley share throwback from their wedding day

PHOTOS: Gogglebox star Lee Riley's two homes are nothing alike

Dave and Shirley's kitchen-diner

The simplicity of the white cabinets and wooden work surfaces are offset with the patterned wall tiles which follow a blue and yellow colour scheme.

The open-plan room has pastel blue walls and vaulted ceilings with wooden beams and a skylight to let in lots of natural light. As the couple posed for a selfie, they showed off their cream wall unit complete with vintage signs, family photos and a sign that reads, 'Home.'

MORE: Gogglebox's Giles and Mary's eccentric country cottage is not what it seems

Shirley was pictured in the dining room as she showed off her impressive cake. A wooden table sits underneath the wall unit, surrounded by pink floral chairs.

Dave and Shirley's garden

The couple appeared to have a dance party in their garden one evening – luckily, there is a large enclosed patio area! There are also a selection of plants and a raised step with an outdoor table and chairs.

Another snap showed white fences and a section of artificial grass, which Dave revealed he wasn't very pleased with. "@tesco can you explain why 5 rolls of artificial grass bought at your caerphilly store all from the same box have a distinct colour difference, really annoyed await your explanation," he wrote.

RELATED: Gogglebox living rooms before and afters: the Malones, Ellie Warner and more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.