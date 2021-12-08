How to recreate celebrity Christmas decorations for less All the festive advice you need

Celebrities take decking the halls to a whole new level with jaw-dropping door displays and epic fireplace installations, but did you know that you can recreate the same looks on a budget? We spoke exclusively to Early Hours London, the design duo behind the Christmas décor of Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Amanda Holden, Abbey Clancy, Kimberley Walsh, Tom Fletcher, Millie Mackintosh and many more to get you top tips on mimicking the looks at home.

Our favourite displays from Early Hours London have to be Amanda Holden's peacock-inspired doorway, Rochelle Humes' enormous fireplace display and the rainbow coloured extravaganza that Tom Fletcher organised back home for Giovanna Fletcher when she left the I'm A Celebrity castle in 2020.

Tom Fletcher's rainbow-coloured display is very eye-catching

Founders Lizzie Powell and Latoyah Lovatt have shared their top tips for creating Instagram-worthy festive decorations to rival that of the A-list. Keep reading to find out how to make your Christmas display extra special this year…

The more the merrier

More is more at Christmas. Using lots of the same thing is really effective for creating something spectacular. So, if you want to have a gold colour scheme go all out with an abundance of gold elements, baubles in an array of sizes, gold bows and decorations. For Abbey Clancy, we stuck to a classic red Christmas theme and for Amanda Holden, we went to town with peacock colours.

Rochelle Humes went big with her fireplace decorations

Abbey Clancy's family home has a traditional red theme

Use lighting to bring wow-factor

Don't forget lighting. Lights are vital as you deserve to still have people appreciating your efforts when the sun goes down which is so early in winter! Without the lights, you are really limiting your installation's wow factor.

Holly Willoughby gave fans a glimpse of her amazing front door display

Get inspired by nature

Always try to think organically - even if the materials you are working with are not natural pieces such as fresh pine. To create a really beautiful festive display, you want to ensure the elements you are using grow and move in a really organic manner. Remember things should undulate and your arrangements should have a rhythm as they would in nature. For Amanda Holden's cottage and Jamie Theakston's door, we used lots of leaves and rustic additions.

Jamie Theakston's front door was inspired by nature

Have fun with novelty decorations

Something that can be really fun is having a focal novelty Christmas item such as candy canes, a nutcracker or beautiful reindeer. You can make a showstopping doorway display by placing your novelty item at the centre and building your other items around them. A focal item creates a lovely heart to any installation.

