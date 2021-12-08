Victoria and David Beckham's spacious kitchen at £31m mansion needs its own ladder – photo The Beckhams have floor-to-ceiling cupboards

With a home reportedly worth an eye-watering £31million, Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham's interior is just as grand as you'd expect. Despite being located in London – in the exclusive Holland Park area to be exact – the kitchen is surprisingly grand and even requires its very own ladder.

The former Spice Girl star previously gave her Instagram followers a better look inside with a snap of herself climbing a sliding library ladder to reach the top shelves. The black metal ladder was fixed upon a matching rod for moving horizontally between each of the floor-to-ceiling cupboards.

WATCH: Victoria and David Beckham film inside stunning kitchen at London home

Victoria captioned it, "Domestic goddesses wear plastic pants! Sorting the kid's snacks before date night… Can't wait to see what you're wearing @davidbeckham #sexpants."

As for the rest of the space, it follows an olive green and cream colour scheme, with a duo of exposed wooden shelves with built-in LED lighting to showcase the kitchenware (currently bowls and glasses) on display. Black door knobs coordinate with the ladder.

A selection of photos shared before now have unveiled other areas of the room.

When David cooked for the family, Victoria photographed him at the hob with a saucepan, showing that the kitchen is equipped with a traditional black AGA oven, a Dualit toaster and a flatscreen TV mounted upon one wall. It's designed with stainless steel splashback panels on the walls, wooden floors and floor-length cream curtains as seen in the background.

Another image of Victoria showed a wooden island unit that sits in the middle of the room and is lined with black leather stools with wooden legs. There is a selection of bronze and silver saucepans hanging above it, which were visible when Victoria and her so Romeo shared a video on TikTok.

After Victoria and David moved into their family home with children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, they are said to have spent an estimated £8million on renovation work.

