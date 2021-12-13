Ben Shephard's quirky home décor is definitely not what we expected The presenter has a beautiful family home

From Good Morning Britain to Tipping Point, Ben Shephard is never too far from our TV sets, but sometimes the presenter relaxes at his family home in Richmond, London. On Sunday, the star shared a glimpse into his bold and beautiful home office with a video uploaded to Instagram.

As Ben spoke to the camera about the books that he had received for his recent birthday, his stunning surroundings were unveiled.

The walls are painted dark navy blue and as well as a white radiator cover, behind Ben was a chalk-board style artwork which was affixed to the wall and a daring multi-coloured skateboard.

The camera panned around to reveal Ben's vintage wooden desk – it's so chic with a retractable lid and plenty of space to write.

Ben lives with his wife Annie and their two sons Jack and Sam, and the rest of the family's home is just as stylish with plush décor throughout.

The family have the most beautiful home

Many rooms have been highlighted on Ben's Instagram including their open-plan living/dining space. It is flooded with natural light via the doors and floor-to-ceiling windows looking out to the garden. The living room area is painted navy blue, with mustard accents and patterned cushions adding a cool colour pop.

Ben lives in London with his family

Outside, the family have a large garden, which is unique for a London home and the whole family seems to enjoy it very much for working out and relaxing.

One day, Ben revealed he had constructed a special bench where he and Annie can sit and drink gin and tonics together. "Verified Ahhh the first gins on the garden gin bench (which I built and amazingly is still standing!?) for #2019 - they won’t last long!! #HappyEaster #Gin #GardenGin,” he shared.

Ben has recently been spending more time at home due to the fact that he is still recovering from a nasty leg injury.

