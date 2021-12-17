14 genius Amazon gift ideas on sale right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When you're shopping for Christmas gifts, Amazon is the one place you really can please everyone. If the reality of your ever-growing shopping list and the fact there's just over a week to go has officially hit you, free next day Prime delivery plus lots of ongoing sales is sure to soften the blow.

Black Friday may be over, but from your parents to your friends to your partner we've searched Amazon to find a selection of unique and crowd-pleasing gifts still on sale to suit whoever you're shopping for...

Lumie Bodyclock Glow alarm clock, was £99.99 now £84.99, Amazon

Make their January mornings easier with the Lumie alarm clock. They can choose from a gradual 20, 30 or 45-minute sunrise to wake them up naturally, and use it as a sunset lamp in the evenings.

Mylee Pro kit, was £90 now £67.49, Amazon

If there was one good thing to come out of lockdowns, it was realising it's possible to get salon-worthy nails (almost) without the price tag. This Mylee gel kit has everything they could need to do their own at-home mani and it has 25% off.

Instax mini 40 instant camera, was £89.99 now £79, Amazon

Nothing beats a Polaroid photo, especially during the holiday season, and there are so many instant film cameras available on Amazon. We love the classic design of this one from Instax which features automatic exposure, plus a built-in selfie lens and mirror.

Coffee mug warmer, was £28.89 now £24.99, Amazon

The perfect gift for everyone from new mums to busy office workers, this coffee mug warmer promises to keep their hot drink at just the right temperature for hours.

Stylpro electric makeup brush cleaner kit, was £39.99 now £25.99, Amazon

With 2,000 five-star reviews to date, Stylpro's electric brush cleaner kit is a game-changer for anyone who loves makeup. The clever beauty tool washes and dries brushes in just 30 seconds.

Globe decanter, was £79.97 now £69.97, Amazon

Whiskey fans will love this globe decanter, which comes complete with four world map engraved glasses, a bottle stopper, pouring funnel and wooden base.

HoMedics massage gun, was £129.99 now £79.99, Amazon

Save them time and money on a professional deep tissue massage with this HoMedics massage gun. It's designed to release muscle stiffness, aching, soreness and speed up recovery. The reviews really speak for themselves.

RENPHO eye massager with heat, was £65.99 now £61.99, Amazon

After a long day of staring at a screen for hours, what could be better than putting on their own eye massager? It uses built-in heating pads, oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion massaging to promote relaxation and reduce dark circles.

Silent Night weighted blanket, was £79.99 now £69.99, Amazon

Like a hug in a blanket, this cosy weighted blanket from Silent Night reduces anxiety and will help them drift off to sleep.

Yankee Candle gift set, was £72 now £47.58, Amazon

Who doesn't love a Yankee Candle at Christmas? This set includes eight different festive scents plus all of the accessories they need, and it's down to £47.

Harcas cheese board and knife set, was £39.97 now £30.97, Amazon

If they love hosting dinner parties you can't go wrong with this cheese board and knife set which they can bring out year after year.

Furbo dog camera, was £245 now £129, Amazon

Any dog owner would appreciate this Furbo camera which keeps an eye on their pets while they're out of the house. Featuring night vision, barking alerts and even a treat dispenser which they control from their phone, get it quick while it still has 50% off.

Tile Mate Bluetooth item finder, was £19.99 now £13.99, Amazon

Phone, car keys, house keys… if you know someone who loses everything, the new 2022 Tile Mate is the perfect stocking filler, and it has 30% off.

'What Do You Meme?' game, was £28 now £23.16, Amazon

It looks like we could be about to spend a lot more time at home again, so what could be more necessary for New Year and January Saturday nights than the bestselling 'What Do You Meme?' party game.

