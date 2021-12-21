Amazon's Boxing Day Sale 2021 - early deals from Shark to Oral B, Samsung & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon’s Boxing Day sale is never to be missed. The online retailer has stocked hundreds of impressive deals over Black Friday, even prior to Christmas, and now the Boxing Day sales are underway, giving shoppers the chance to snap up any items that have been on their wish list, new bargains, or even some gifts they may have been hoping for on December 25, but didn’t receive.

Big brands, including Shark, Oral B, Samsung, Philips, Babyliss and many more are included in Amazon’s impressive Boxing Day sale. Whether you are a tech whizz on the hunt for a steal, a house-proud shopper looking to invest in your home, shopping for gifts still, or beauty buys, Amazon is the one-stop shop to suit everyone’s needs and budgets.

From adult's, teen's and children's must-haves, buys for the whole family, couples or for mum and dad to enjoy, you won’t have to look far to please the entire gang.

Sifting through the thousands of sales available at Amazon can be overwhelming, but we have waded through the various items and handpicked our favourites, the bestsellers, and deals you simply cannot miss at Amazon.

When does Amazon’s Boxing Day 2021 sale start?

Amazon has launched big deals ahead of the official tentpole event, including Black Friday, which saw sales start one week in advance of 26 November. Christmas sales are already live on the site, however, the official Boxing Day sales will start as soon as Boxing Day hits on 26 November.

When will Amazon’s Boxing Day 2021 sale end?

Amazon has revealed its Boxing Day sales are tipped to end on 31st December. But knowing how generous Amazon are when it comes to sales and deals, we anticipate the Boxing Day sale may last a little longer spanning into the New Year.

What was included in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale last year?

Last year Amazon launched huge deals in its Boxing Day sale across popular brands shoppers know and love, including Oral B, Shark and many more. Shoppers could save hundreds on the Amazon Echo Dot, as well as Oral B electric toothbrushes, and (wait for it) the Apple Watch. So, we have high expectations for this year’s Boxing Day sale.

What is on offer in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale 2021?

Amazon has a whole host of deals and offers on all year round, but this year’s Boxing Day sale has even bigger deals in store. There is up to 65% off select tech items, big price reductions on highly rated fragrances, as well as mega savings on kids' toys, and so much more.

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi system, was £219 now £164, Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet, was £99.99 now £59.99, Amazon

Fire HD 10 tablet, was £149.99 now £89.99, Amazon

Philips Mini Blender, was £44.99 now £29.99, Amazon

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug, was £69.99 now £59.50, Amazon

GoPro HERO10 Black, was £479.99 now £429.99, Amazon

Sennheiser HD 25 Special Edition Headphones for Monitoring/DJ, were £179 now £90.40, Amazon

Google Chromecast, was £30 now £20, Amazon

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 electric toothbrush, was £539.99 now £199.99, Amazon

BaBylissMEN Japanese Steel Digital Hair Clipper, was £110.99 now £60.99, Amazon

BaByliss 2100 Hydro-Fusion Hair Dryer, was £60 now £39, Amazon

Duramax Cedargrain StoreAway, was £199.99 now £168.99, Amazon

Sweetnight Double Mattress, was £436.99 now £319.90, Amazon

BT Premium Whole Home Wi-Fi, was £229.99 now £149.99, Amazon

HUAWEI MateBook D 15.6'' Laptop, was £649.99 now £499.99, Amazon

ASUS C434 Full HD 14 Inch Touchscreen ChromeBook, was £449.99 now £399.99, Amazon

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Nintendo Switch), was £57.99 now £18.99, Amazon

