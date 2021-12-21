Lara Spencer shares 'charming and concerning' photo from inside her immaculate home The GMA host lives in Connecticut

Lara Spencer is one proud homeowner and a sneak peek inside her luxury abode and you can see why.

But the Good Morning America presenter had mixed feelings about her latest snapshot taken in the foyer of her well-presented property.

Lara posted an image of her dog, Riva, sitting in the middle of the lengthy hallway and staring directly at the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer's sofa never ends inside her stunning home

Her home looked beautiful, with no sign of clutter and perfectly designed, however, Lara also found the photo a little unnerving.

She wrote: "Anyone else find this shot charming and concerning all at once? All I could think of was the twins in The Shining lol."

Her fans found her post amusing and commented with crying with laughter emojis, while some simply couldn't get over her stunning home - or her very cute pet pooch.

Lara compared the photo to something from the horror film The Shining

"I find it only adorable," wrote one, while a second said: "Ok, so now I won't sleep."

Lara shares her home with her husband, Richard McVey, and her daughter, Katherine. Her son, Duff, went off to college over the summer but will no doubt be back for the holidays.

Normally there's nothing spooky about Lara's house and every glimpse she shares is met with awe from her social media followers.

Lara's home is beautiful

As if the main house isn't perfect enough, it also has a stunning guest house which she renovated with some very frugal findings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way."

She loves finding a hidden gem for her home and made a name for herself with her hit show Flea Market Flip.

While it's no longer running, she has another show - in addition to her GMA hosting gig - called, Everything But the House.

Earlier this year it was renewed for a second season and fans and Lara were delighted.

