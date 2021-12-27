﻿
nordstrom rack clear the rack sale 2021 under 25

10 best homeware deals under $25 in the big Nordstrom Rack sale

The massive CLEAR THE RACK sale ends on January 2

New Year, New homeware! Nordstrom Rack is here to help you refresh your living space with the Clear the Rack sale - and we've found the best home deals from under around $25 to shop now.

We want to get 2022 started off right with some positive at-home vibes - and sometimes it just takes something simple like a gorgeous scented candle, new bedding or fun kitchenware to do just that.

In the Clear the Rack sale, prices of selected clearance items have been slashed by an extra 25% through January 2.

We can't resist the mood-lifting (and budget-friendly) homeware that’s on sale - so we’ve picked out our favorites that will boost your space in an instant.

Shop the full home sale, or keep reading for our edit!

 

Shop Nordstrom Racks's Clear The Rack 2021 sale:

nordstrom clear the rack home deals trays

MUD PIE 2-Piece Enameled Wood Tray Set, was $86.50 NOW $22.48, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom clear the rack home deals bedding

SOUTHSHORE FINE LINENS Duvet Cover Set, more colors, was from $39.99 NOW from $16.48, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack clear the rack home sale kitchen board

GENTLEMENS HARDWARE Cheese & Wine Serving Set, was $44 now $20.79, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack clear the rack home sale towel set 2

Essential 6-Piece Bath Towel Set, more colors, was $39.99 NOW $22.48, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom clear the rack home deals luggage

PUMA 22" Wanderer Rolling Duffle Bag, was $80 NOW $25.29, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom clear the rack home deals candle

LOR DE SERAPHINE La Vive Sage & Cedar candle, was $19.97 now $11.22, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom clear the rack home deals dog bed

FETCH 4 PETS Jonathan Adler: Now House Dog Bed, was $54.99 NOW $24.17, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom clear the rack home deals bluetooth speakers

SOAR Twin Wireless Speakers Set, was $39.99 now $16.86, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom rack clear the rack sale strainer kitchen

BERGHOFF INTERNATIONAL Stainless Steel Strainer, was $100 now $22.47, Nordstrom Rack

nordstrom clear the rack home deals glasses

TARHONG Acrylic Cups - Set of 6, was $32.97 now $24.73, Nordstrom Rack

