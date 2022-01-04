John Lewis’ January homeware sale is better than ever - 10 things to buy

John Lewis & Partners has launched its epic January sale, and there’s up to 50% off homeware.

From cookware to tableware, home furnishings and accessories to add that little extra something to lights and much more, there are huge discounts not to be missed. John Lewis’ own brand, Anyday, as well as household names, such as Tefal, Joseph Joseph and Le Creuset are on offer - yes, you read that right. But, of course, with impressive deals like John Lewis, it’s safe to say stock sells out fast, so you do not want to miss it.

Whether you are a new homeowner needing to revamp your entire home, or spruce up one room, or you’ve noticed one room looks a little sparse now all the Christmas decorations are down, John Lewis’ sale has something for everyone’s homes.

Pendant lights

Pendant lights are all the craze when searching for home interior inspiration. Some may feature the drop down lights over the dining table, a breakfast bar, or even in the lounge, and are a welcomed alternative to classic rose lights, and even, dare we say it, downlighters.

Our top pick:

John Lewis & Partners Spoke 3 Pendant Diner Ceiling Light, £27 (Was £55), John Lewis & Partners

Lighting

We all need a lamp, or two, in our homes. Whether you enjoy a spot of bedtime reading, or your children want a cosy light on, and even when working from home, a table lamp is a simple must have. Not only are they a practical home accessory, but they also provide a warm lighting, which makes for an even cosier ambience transforming your house into a home.

Our top pick:

John Lewis & Partners Baldwin Desk Lamp, £29.50 (Was £59), John Lewis & Partners

Le Creuset

Yes, Le Creuset, the household brand we dream of owning the full kitchenware collection, is on sale. Need we say more? Select colours are on offer, but that doesn’t matter to us when the brand’s durable casserole dish, deep oven dish, baking equipment, grill pans, are reduced.

Our top pick:

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron Round Casserole Soup Pot, 26cm, £260 (Was £520), John Lewis & Partners

Cookware

Whether you are a new homeowner, heading off to uni, or just having a good old clear out, stocking up on durable, non-stick pans, is always a great idea, especially when they’re on sale. Plus, if you are anything like us, we love a set so everything in the kitchen is matching. However, if you prefer to mix and match, you can also please yourself in the John Lewis sale, as they have it all.

Our top pick:

Tefal Prominence Aluminium Non-Stick Frying Pan, Casserole & Saucepan Set, 6 Piece, £80 (Was £160), John Lewis & Partners

Weighted blankets

For those who feel the chill, or are looking for something to help them get their 40 winks, a weighted blanket can lend a helping hand. A weighted blanket is designed to not only keep you warm with the extra thick layer of insulation, but aid your sleep too, by providing an even pressure across the body.

Our top pick:

John Lewis & Partners Synthetic Collection Weighted Blanket with Removable Cover, £60 (Was £120), John Lewis & Partners

Scatter cushions

Cushions add that finishing touch to any house, flat or bungalow. Whether you laden your sofa with plumped cushions, your bed, home office, or spare room. Some of our favourites are textured designs, such as sheepskin, velvet or even those with pom poms and added embroidered detail.

Our top pick:

John Lewis & Partners Mongolian Sheepskin Cushion, £48 (Was £60), John Lewis & Partners

Wine glasses

You can never have enough wine glasses, especially, if you are like us, and ever so slightly accident-prone. Not only is it a great investment to buy a set of wine glasses in the sale for your own stock, but they also make a great gift - even if you do hold on to them for next Christmas.

Our top pick:

Dartington Crystal Simplicity White Wine Glasses, 250ml, Set of 6, £27 (Was £45), John Lewis & Partners

Home scents

Is there anything better than a scented candle burning in your home, with wafts of the fresh scent spreading to every room? Whether you want to have a sweet smelling home, mask the scent of cooking, which may be lingering a little too long than hoped, or relax with a candlelit bath, there are plenty of nice smellies on offer at John Lewis.

Our top pick:

Truly Night Scented Candle, £10 (Was £20), John Lewis & Partners

Mattresses

Buying a new mattress is an expense we often convince ourselves out of buying, even when we know we need one, because the price tag isn’t always purse friendly. That is, until it’s on sale. John Lewis has slashed the prices of select mattresses, for single, double and king size beds, with different firmness, and from various brands too.

Our top pick:

Emma Hybrid Mattress, £689.43 (Was £1,029), John Lewis & Partners

Bedding

There is nothing we love more than enjoying a warm bubble bath, applying all the lotions and potions, slipping into fresh pyjamas, and cosying up in bed with fresh sheets on. John Lewis has a huge sale on bedding, including Egyptian Cotton designs, from pillowcases to duvet sets.

Our top pick:

John Lewis & Partners 400 Thread Count Crisp & Fresh Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover, £64 (Was £80), John Lewis & Partners

