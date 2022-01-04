Gogglebox star Georgia Bell's immaculate home to raise first baby – inside

Gogglebox star Georgia Bell, 21, has recently announced the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Josh Newby. She shared a photo of an ultrasound scan with the captions: 'Baby Newby' and: 'Due July 2022.'

So where will the pair – who have been in a relationship since 2018 – raise their new baby? The TV star and hairdresser has starred on our screens alongside her friend Abbie Lynn since 2018, and they have filmed clips inside Georgia's immaculate house in Durham. Keep scrolling to see where the pregnant star lives with her dog, Vinnie…

Georgia Bell's living room

Georgia and Abbie were pictured sitting on a grey velvet corner sofa with chrome studs and a blue fluffy rug draped across the back. Matching blinds cover the window in the background while framed pictures on the walls add a personal touch to the room.

Vinnie has his very own Instagram account, which shows a wall-mounted TV is positioned on one wall with two built-in shelves on either side, complete with lights. One cute video gave fans a better look at the neutral interior which included a cream rug on top of the dark grey carpets.

The glass-panelled front door opens into the room, with a white staircase leading up to the left-hand side.

Georgia Bell's kitchen

The kitchen has grey cabinets, subway tiles, white work surfaces and silver finishes, with plenty of space for new parents Georgia and Josh to prepare bottles for their baby. It had been decked out with blue decorations for her pet pooch's birthday.

The wooden floorboards and dining table were visible in this sweet photo of Vinnie.

Georgia Bell's garden

Georgia's little girl or boy has a lush garden to explore when they're old enough! The outdoor space features a spacious lawn and patio area, surrounded by tall fences and trees that offer the star and her new family privacy.

