The Queen's mammoth castle's 150 live-in guests revealed

Considering the Queen's home Windsor Castle is now the largest occupied castle in the world, it should come as no surprise that it was once home to 150 live-in residents.

PHOTOS: The Queen's majestic home Windsor Castle holds heartfelt memories – inside

The monarch's grandfather King George V previously occupied the property along with his wife Queen Mary and their children. According to the 1921 census, Mary revealed they shared their vast home with Edward, the Prince of Wales, Albert, the Duke of York, Prince Henry, and Princess Mary. The royals were also parents to Prince John who passed away in 1919 of a seizure aged 13, and Prince George who was serving on board HMS Iron Duke in Malta at the time.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside royal homes where the Queen, Kate Middleton and more live

But the family were far from alone in the castle! The census also cited 151 servants, including 36 housemaids, 18 footmen, 17 valets, four wine cellar staff, and a luggage packer.

MORE: Why the Queen let Princess Anne live in the highest ranking royal palace instead of her

RELATED: The sad reason the Queen refuses to take her Christmas decorations down until February

Now, the 900-year-old property boasts around 1,000 rooms and 484,000 square feet of space. It is not only where Queen Elizabeth spent time with her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and sister Princess Margaret when she was growing up, but it has also played host to her grandchildren's royal weddings in recent years, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's big day.

King George V and Queen Mary at Windsor Castle

The monarch spent a lot of time at Windsor Castle with her late husband Prince Philip following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and St George's Chapel on the grounds is where the Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest in 2021.

The Queen formerly counted Buckingham Palace as her main base, only visiting Windsor for occasions such as Easter and Royal Ascot, but she now spends the majority of her time at her second home.

The monarch's home, Windsor Castle

While the official royal website often advertises job opportunities to join the monarch at her home, the number of staff staying at the castle is not known today.

READ: Discover 11 of the most beautiful private royal gardens

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.