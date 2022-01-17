Kate Middleton's parents left £1.5million childhood home amid privacy concerns – inside

Kate Middleton spent her teenage years in a £1.5million property named Oak Acre in Bucklebury village, but her parents Carole and Michael Middleton moved a short distance away following the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding to Prince William.

The Middletons moved into the large, detached house when Kate was aged 13, and her siblings Pippa and James were 11 and seven respectively. Carole and Michael decided to upgrade to the £4.7million Bucklebury Manor in 2012 after they deemed Oak Acre to not be private enough as the public access points allowed passers-by to look in.

Located in Berkshire, which ranked higher than Windsor in a recent 'Best places to live in England' list, the red brick exterior, Georgian-style windows and pointed roofs of their former home ensure it is in keeping with the area's aesthetic.

Photos show it has manicured lawns, submerged flower beds and an abundance of trees. It's also set within one-and-a-half acres of beautiful grounds.

All of Carole and Michael's children attended Marlborough College, which is a 40-minute drive away from the area.

Kate was 13 when her parents moved to Oak Acre in Bucklebury village

The Middletons are still very settled members of the village, and Prince William and Kate Middleton even invited the local pub owner to their nuptials in 2011.

Kate's parents still live in Bucklebury village

Carole and Michael's current home is a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian manor and is much more secluded. Kate's brother James stayed there for a while during the pandemic, giving fans a glimpse inside its beautiful grounds.

Prince George spent the first few months of his life in Bucklebury

It is also believed that Prince George spent the first few months of his life at this idyllic countryside home when Kate was a new mother.

The Duchess now lives in Apartment 1A Kensington Palace, along with her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. As well as their central London residence, the family has a country retreat in Norfolk called Anmer Hall. Considering the Duchess grew up in the countryside, we can only imagine that she very much enjoys the quiet surroundings of their second home.

