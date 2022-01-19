Inside Miranda Lambert's sprawling $3.4million Tennessee home

Miranda Lambert is a country girl through and through – right down to her stunning Tennessee home which comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm.

The singer has owned a few properties around the Nashville area and is even in the process of building a new dream house for her and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. One property that she is believed to still own is a breathtaking abode near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville.

The home is the epitome of country chic and comes with two impeccably decorated guest cabins, a boathouse, a horse barn, a lake, 75 acres of manicured land and wooded hills, and a six-bay equipment garage with a caretaker apartment located on the top level.

The 3,544 square foot main house features a cozy front porch that overlooks the serene surroundings – which Miranda has said is her favorite place to write her hit songs.

Miranda's home features a spacious kitchen

Inside is decorated with a variety of wood finishes and there is an open plan living room with high, wood-beam ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a leather sofa, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let in plenty of natural light.

The large kitchen features a double turquoise stove, white tiled walls, a breakfast bar, and a colorful array of pots and pans, with stacked shelves for plenty of storage.

Miranda has plenty of room for all of her animals

One of the best features of Miranda's home though is the outdoor space which is abundant with picnic tables, a large fire pit, and a footbridge that leads over to a guest cabin – one of which has a clawfoot tub!

The lake on the property is filled with fish and has its own dock which Miranda uses to stock canoes and kayaks.

Miranda and Brendan married on their farm in 2019

The home holds special meaning for Miranda and Brendan as it is where they married in January 2019. "I was married before, and it was a huge wedding, and everything was very public. So was my divorce," she previously said of her decision for an intimate wedding.

"I learned then that it's not for everybody else. This is my actual life. With Brendan, I made it a point to keep it as private as I could for as long as I could."

