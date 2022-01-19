Amazon’s January sales are NOT over! 12 incredibly cheap deals we’ve found today

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Is it just us or has January lasted around six weeks so far? Luckily there's one serious benefit - the sales. Nothing breaks up the day quite like an Amazon delivery and there are so many big discounts on must-have products, you don't want to miss out.

This is the month of hibernation so there's no better time to upgrade your homeware, update your tech or just buy that random-but-genius product you've had your eye on. To make it easy we've searched the Amazon sale to find all of the best steals you can find right now, but be quick, they're selling out fast.

Shark Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner, was £429.99 now £299.99, Amazon

If one of your New Year's resolutions was a spotless home, you'll want Shark's bestselling hoover with 30% off.

Bedsure satin pillow cases, were £11.99 now £7.64, Amazon

Looking to invest in silk pillowcases (and say goodbye frizzy hair), but can't justify the price? These are a great dupe and they're on sale.

Bose Solo 5 TV sound system, was £239.95 now £149.99, Amazon

Because life's too short to live without surround sound (and there's almost £100 off).

Miracase phone case, was £14.99 now £12.74, Amazon

Super durable and stylish, this Miracase is also compatible with Magsafe and wireless charging.

Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, was £249.99 now £89.99, Amazon

If you're going to splash out on an expensive toothbrush, make it this one. The Philips Sonicare whitening edition comes with a whole range of Bluetooth features, four brush heads, a travel case and now over 60% off.

Nintendo Switch, was £279.99 now £252.95, Amazon

Because what else is there to do in January?

Lumie Vitamin L - Slim lightbox, was £90 now £74.99, Amazon

Lumie's ultra-slim light box will keep your mood up as we make it through the month. If you work at a desk it'll help to improve your energy and focus, too.

Judge glass coffee cup set, was £27.75 now £12.39, Amazon

Who doesn't love a glass coffee cup? This artisan set keeps your drinks hotter for longer, and it's on sale with 55% off.

ASAKUKI Wi-Fi Smart essential oil diffuser, was £39.99 now £28, Amazon

And relax… this Alexa-controlled diffuser will create a calming atmosphere in your home.

STYLPRO Electric makeup brush cleaner and dryer machine, was £39.99 now £24.27, Amazon

This clever machine cleans and dries your makeup brushes in less than 30 seconds - it's a game-changer.

Elegant cocktail shaker set, was £50 now £34.99, Amazon

Your nights in are about to get a whole lot more fun with this cocktail shaker set. It comes complete with glasses, accessories and a mixologist recipe book.

Kate Morgan ladies dressing gown, was £25.99 now £12.99, Amazon

Stay cosy in Kate Morgan's bestselling dressing gown. It's super soft and fluffy.

