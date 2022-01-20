Ruth Langsford shares controversial bedroom photo from vast Surrey mansion

This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford chose to have a lazy morning on Thursday as she shared a photograph from her marital bed watching her husband Eammon Holmes on GB news.

The seemingly harmless snap could cause controversy among fans though as her beloved dog Maggie was pictured snuggled up on the bed – something that not everyone will agree with allowing.

Alongside the picture, Ruth wrote: "Lie in with Maggie watching @eammonholmes on the tele!"

Fans could see her furry family member at the end of the bed and a glimpse of Ruth's perfectly painted red toenails. The couple have a grey painted bedroom, featuring chic white coving and a large television on the wall – which is clearly perfect for cosy mornings under the duvet.

Ruth's picture will divide fans

For loyal fans, it will come as no surprise that Ruth's dog gets prime position in the bed as she is the heart and soul of the family, often appearing in the star's social media posts.

Pet dog Maggie gets looked after by all the family

On Wednesday, the pooch was even hand-fed by Ruth's mother Joan and both of them looked delighted during the sweet moment with patient Maggie even sat up properly on a dining room chair! Ruth wrote: "Spoilt," alongside the video acknowledging Maggie's privileged status.

Ruth and Eammon live in Surrey and their stunning mansion has been shown off on their respective Instagram feeds many times. There is an open-plan living area, a grand hallway and a huge family kitchen.

The couple have a stunning home and gorgeous garden

One of the highlights of their beautiful home has to be the massive garden which is always kept in immaculate order with a robot lawnmower. During the summertime, the couple relax on their outdoor sofas – and it looks idyllic!

Ruth also uses this outdoor space for her workouts sometimes, as she likes to keep fit and regularly sees a personal trainer.

