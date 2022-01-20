Kristen Bell shares peek inside new $4.3m LA home – and it's so unexpected The Frozen star lives with husband Dax Shepard and their children

Kristen Bell gave fans a sneak peek inside her new LA home on Wednesday – and it's not what we were expecting.

The Frozen star appeared to be in the living room of her four-bedroom home, which was designed by architect Arthur R. Kelly, whose most famous work includes the Playboy Mansion. Kristen was sitting on the floor explaining the benefits of playing with Lego while inadvertently sharing some of the room's quirky touches.

WATCH: Kristen Bell reveals quirky living room inside $4.3m LA home

The large room is flooded with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead outside. The walls are also painted a crisp white to give the illusion of a bigger space.

Behind Kristen is a blue sofa that is adorned with mismatched cushions, including one with a bright floral pattern and one with vertical grey stripes. Also in the background is a large wooden cabinet that homes several black and white framed photos alongside a monochrome lamp, and a grand piano.

As Kristen panned the camera around to show off her boxes of Lego, a large archway could be seen that led out into a hallway, revealing other rooms that appear to be without doors, giving the space an open plan look.

Kristen has a grand piano in her open-plan living room

There is also an ornate white fireplace that sits underneath a wall-mounted flatscreen TV, a grey footstool, and a wooden coffee table.

Kristen and her husband Dax Shepard bought the property in 2017 and spent years renovating it, reportedly spending hundreds of thousands of dollars before moving in with their daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, seven.

The 4,048 square foot English Revival house in the Laughlin Park gated community has a total of four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms. It sits on nearly an acre of walled-in grounds and has a garage, motor court, and a pool with a hot tub.

