22 Kids and Counting's Radford family's four-storey house complete with bar - photos The 10-bedroom property is still a squeeze

22 Kids and Counting stars Sue and Noel and 19 of their children all live under one roof – and every inch of their 10-bedroom home is utilised!

The Morecambe property was a former care home and now it is a bustling family home which is where their Channel 5 documentaries are filmed. Cameras are invited in to follow the fascinating life of Britain's largest family – and viewers are always left astounded by how well the household can run with that many children.

The Radford Family Instagram page shows off their mammoth home inside and out, complete with a fully functioning bar out the back that Noel made during lockdown!

Dad Noel made the family an outside bar

The wooden structure has bar stools outside and is decked out with festoon lights and real beer pumps!

Their garden also boasts a huge hot tub which is a hit with the children and the whole family like to spend time out there when the weather is fair.

There is a hot tub outside too

Inside, there is a luxurious marble kitchen with a massive centre island and just off of the kitchen there is a dining area with a large table which plays host to family meals.

The family like to spend time in their impressive kitchen

Their lounge is a colourful space with blue wallpaper on their fire breast and a large grey and yellow rug on the floor. The family have a real log burner, but the children are kept at a safe distance with a handy fireguard.

Their bright living room is a hit with the kids

Recently, one of their bathrooms has been renovated and it features a freestanding bath, modern grey tiles on the walls and large stone tiles on the floor. They have gone for copper elements with lots of faux foliage. Trés chic!

Sue and Noel have had their bathroom renovated recently

Sue and Noel's children include Christopher, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Alfie, who was sadly stillborn, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three and Heidie, one. The couple also have seven grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

