Mrs Hinch loves this genius Shark steam mop – and it's now on sale for 34% less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mrs Hinch often reveals her best tips and tricks for achieving a spotless and sparkling home on Instagram – and she swears by her steam mop. Asked which she'd recommend, the cleanfluencer replied: "100% the Shark one! It's amazing!"

Well, Hinchers will no doubt be delighted to hear that the Instagrammer's exact model is in the Amazon sale, but you better hurry.

RELATED: Mrs Hinch loves her SonicScrubber - but what's so good about it? We investigate

Shark Deluxe Steam Mop, was £149.99 now £99, Amazon

Reduced to £99, this automatic gadget eliminates 99.9% of common household bacteria, making it an ideal choice for allergy sufferers.

Alongside its double-sided microfiber pads which trap household dirt with a quick-drying time, the mop works by blasting superheated and concentrated steam for consistent and targeted cleaning without streaking.

READ: Mrs Hinch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

Mrs Hinch raved about her steam mop on Instagram

A bestseller on Amazon, it's received thousands of glowing five-star reviews from customers worldwide.

"Fantastic. Floors really clean, not sure what I did without it," wrote one.

"Great amount of steam, really long cord. I'm slightly in love with this mop!" added another.

MORE: Why Mrs Hinch is 'scared for what's to come' parenting her two boys

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Mrs Hinch unveils her latest must-have cleaning purchase

Mrs Hinch is a huge fan of Shark, and eagle-eyed fans will also remember just how much she loves her Shark Duoclean vacuum, which is also reduced in the Amazon sale. It's been reduced from £399 to £299 so take advantage if you've been wanting one. Designed especially for homes with pets, this high-tech hoover uses Anti Hair Wrap technology to actively remove hair from the brush-roll as you clean.

Shark Duoclean Vacuum, was £399 now £299, Amazon

Offering up to 50 minutes of run-time, Shark's lithium-ion battery pack is removable for convenient charging, using any power socket in your home. You'll also be able to transform it into a portable vacuum with Powered Lift-Away, which easily reaches underneath furniture.

MORE: Amazon helpful home gadgets you’ll love under £25

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.