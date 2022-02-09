Sophie Wessex's family farmhouse she left for 120-room mansion with Prince Edward The Countess moved out of her family home aged 34

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward moved straight into their first marital home after tying the knot in 1999. Before residing at Bagshot Park in Surrey, 34-year-old Sophie was living at her parents' house in Kent.

Homestead Farmhouse is located in Brenchley, Kent and is believed to be worth £1million. The Countess lived there with her brother David and their parents Christopher and Mary, until she married into the royal family. While the rustic property is much smaller than her royal home of Bagshot Park, it is still rather impressive – take a look…

The house is a Grade II-listed 17th-century farmhouse with traditional thatched roofs, and four bedrooms inside. It was sold by Sophie's parents in 2001 for £600,000, and is now believed to be worth approximately £1million.

Homestead Farmhouse in Brenchley

Brenchley village is located near Royal Tunbridge Wells, and is renowned for its Tudor cottages and farmhouses, much like that of the Rhys-Jones family. When Sophie married into the royal family in 1999, it was reported that the area's property prices increased by an average of 171 per cent.

The home was kept as private as possible when Sophie went into the spotlight, but her parents Christopher and Mary were photographed outside of the property when their daughter and Edward's engagement was announced.

Sophie Wessex's parents at the home in 1999

Now, the Countess and Earl live at Bagshot Park with their two children James Viscount Severn and Lady Louise.

The Grade II-listed building is set within 51 acres of land, and is located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh spend a lot of their time.

It was originally a series of small lodges, designed for King Charles I, before being demolished in 1877. Two years later in 1879, the home was rebuilt with approximately 120 rooms.

Sophie and Edward have unveiled much of the interiors during the coronavirus pandemic while they have been working from home, showing that it has a suitably grand design with hand-carved wooden walls, high ceilings and ornate furniture including glass kitchen cupboards showcasing a large selection of fine china. Outside, the home also has its own private stables which are leased out.

