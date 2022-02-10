Lily Collins' $13.5million home she sold ahead of wedding to Charlie McDowell The actress married Charlie in September 2021

Emily In Paris star Lily Collins married her husband Charlie McDowell in September 2021, shortly after selling her former Beverly Hills home.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom Regency-style home boasts 0.7 acres, an outdoor swimming pool, a basketball court and a library, and is decorated with bold prints inside. The actress gave up the property for $13.5million in February 2021, according to realtor.com. She hasn't shared details of her new marital home with Charlie, but it's likely they wanted to purchase a home together.

We've taken a look at the glimpses she shared of her former Los Angeles house…

The front door

Lily posed by her towering white front door in leather leggings and a blazer. The double doors have glass panels on either side, where her pet dog was visible, and they lead into a green leaf-print hallway.

The kitchen

Lily's kitchen features light turquoise wooden cupboards, and white walls. The cupboards are fitted with metallic silver handles, and topped with cream worktops. Lily has also positioned a vase of cream roses on one side.

Another image of her pet puppy showed wooden parquet flooring, as well as a shaggy cream dog bed.

The living room

Lily's living room has wooden parquet flooring and white walls. Furniture includes a cream linen sofa with a combination of cream and black cushions, a black side table with brown leather stools, in-built white shelves where Lily displays various vases and ornaments, and a large black clock and mirror.

A bold black and white rug adds a retro feel to the room, while there is also a TV neatly tucked into the built-in unit and two further cream armchairs.

A shot of Lily and her puppy showed an additional Aztec style cushion on the sofa.

Lily also seems to have a second living room, featuring a cobalt blue linen sofa, and blue and white furnishings including a knitted throw and a striped cushion.

The swimming pool

Emily shared a peek of her swimming pool, which is surrounded by the patio and next to the hot tub.

The hallway

The hallway features large concrete white plinths, as well as a selection of abstract furniture. A tall side table with a wooden base and a glass top sits against one wall, while a vintage-effect metal trunk holds a wooden house with small house plants positioned at each window.

Lily often shares photos against a feature wall in the home. It's not clear which room the wall sits in, but it's designed with bold pink, lilac, grey and white petals.

Lily previously lived at Sierra Towers in West Hollywood, but sold the home for £2.7million in 2019. Lindsay Lohan was also a former resident of the apartment block.

