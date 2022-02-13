Holly Willoughby's family kitchen is stunning – see inside The Dancing on Ice host lives in a house worth an estimated £3million

Holly Willoughby rarely shares glimpses inside her family home on social media, but when she does, it is often the kitchen that we see.

The room appears to be one of Holly's favourite spots to spend time with her children, and previous photos have showed her baking with her daughter Belle and cooking a roast for the family. Meanwhile, the grey cabinets and parquet flooring also serve as the perfect backdrop for some of her outfit photos. See inside Holly's house...

Holly Willoughby shares a look inside her beautiful kitchen

At Christmas time, Holly shared a photo of herself cooking up a feast for the family. It showed that the room has matte white cupboards and worktops, and a large island unit in the middle. She also showed off her Emma Bridgewater mug and crockery collection, complete with bowls and measuring jugs.

Holly Willoughby has lots of Emma Bridgewater plates and bowls

Holly shared another look at her kitchen when she posted a picture of herself and her daughter Belle making ice cream for Belle's birthday. It revealed wooden herringbone flooring, and metallic silver handles on her cupboards and doors.

The kitchen has an island unit and parquet flooring

When Holly and her children did some arts and crafts during summer 2019, she took to Instagram to unveil her attempt at Forky from Toy Story 4. It revealed that the cabinets span the height of the floor to the ceiling.

The kitchen has floor-to-ceiling cabinets

As she promoted the release of her parenting book, Truly Scrumptious Baby, Holly unveiled a selection of appliances and utensils. All of her equipment is metallic bronze, including a KitchenAid mixer, which typically retail for over £700.

Holly has bronze kitchen accessories including a KitchenAid mixer

The kitchen opens up on to the dining room, where the family have a large white table with coordinating wicker-back chairs. Holly keeps a vase of flowers in the middle, as well as a selection of candles on a butterfly-print tray.

Holly accessorised her dining table with a vase and candles

Holly shares her £3million London home with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children Harry, Belle and Chester, and the family isolated there together during the coronavirus pandemic.

