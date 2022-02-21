Stacey Solomon's fave brand Karcher makes an amazing vacuum - and it's 43% off in the sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you looking to upgrade your vacuum? Then Amazon has a deal you won’t want to miss. There’s currently 43% off Karcher vacuums – and the shopper reviews for these mean cleaning machines are insanely good.

Karcher is a brand beloved by many celebrities, Stacey Solomon included. And who wouldn’t want a house as sparkling as hers?

Kärcher WD 3 P Wet and Dry Vacuum, was £139 now £79.79, Amazon

The Loose Women presenter has the Karcher window vac and pressure washer, and we’re totally sure she’d give the vacuum a massive thumbs up too.

What sets these machines apart from other vacuums is that they’re extremely powerful and can suck up literally anything – people even use them for clearing wet leaves out of their garden!

Many shoppers said they bought one for the cleanup during house renovations to deal with dust and rubble, thinking they’d go back to a regular hoover afterwards but never did – are you listening Stacey Solomon?

One reviewer even used it for clearing a blocked sink and sucked a blockage out of a pipe with it!

Stacey Solomon loves Karcher - she gifted fiance Joe Swash the window vac

"I have cringed at some of the things I have sucked up in the vacuum, yet it keeps going without an issue," says one reviewer. "There is a hole in the back of the vacuum where you can plug the hose in as well – this turns it into a blower."

Says another: "Bought this when decorating an old house which had lots of dust and flaky old paint everywhere. It sucked up everything in sight with no effort at all.

"Used it later to get the water out of the carpet after it had been cleaned - again did the job effortlessly. I thought we might use it during the renovations then go back to a regular domestic hoover, but I'll be sticking with this. Highly recommended.”

One reviewer who bought it to deal with clean up for DIY home improvement mess sang its praises a little too much, however. “I raved so much about it's powerful suction and quietness that my wife nicked it off me and threw away her much more expensive Dyson,” they said.

The vacuum has hundreds of five star reviews that repeat the words “impressive” and “amazing” over and over again, but the best thing is the price – it’s currently on sale for £60 less than usual. The deal is for a limited time only though, so hurry if you want to snap one up!

