17 stylish 30th birthday gifts she’d love to receive

Turning 30 is a milestone. While it's a big cause for celebration it can also be just a little anxiety-inducing, but receiving thoughtful gifts definitely softens the blow.

If you're the gift giver, the shopping world really is your oyster, as from stylish homeware to designer fashion pieces and luxe skincare sets, there are so many options we know she would appreciate. This includes things that start to excite you so much more as you move into your fourth decade. Case in point? Stationery, candles and coffee table books.

Whatever her taste, we've found all of the best 30th birthday gifts to shop online now that will satisfy even the fussiest recipient. Scroll on to shop the edit.

The failsafe gifts

Personalised jewellery

Engravable birthstone star ridge pendant necklace, £98, Missoma

Jewellery is such a personal choice, but we think anyone would love to receive this Missoma pendant necklace. It not only comes with her birthstone, it can be personalised further with free engraving for a piece she'll keep forever.

A designer bag

Saint Laurent leather shoulder bag, £1,215, Net-a-Porter

Looking for the perfect designer piece? A YSL handbag is a classic choice. This one hits the sweet spot between something that's super special and something she'll want to wear every day.

Her (new) favourite fragrance

Van Cleef & Arpels Santal Blanc Eau de Parfum, £117, Escentual

You can never go wrong with topping up her signature scent, but if you want to surprise her with something new, we're yet to meet someone who hasn't fallen in love with Van Cleef & Arpel's Santal Blanc.

A pretty notebook

Full of Heart notebook, £21.99, Papier

Because personalised stationery is the kind of thing we get very excited about at 30.

Fancy champagne

Moët & Chandon Impérial gold sleeve, £65, John Lewis

It's not a 30th birthday without champagne and this bottle of Moët comes in extra fancy gold packaging.

A forever watch

Gucci G-Timeless watch, £850, Farfetch

If you can't get her a Gucci watch for her 30th, when can you? They don't come much cooler than this mixed metal style which displays all of the house motifs.

Diamond earrings

Fiji tiny button diamond stud earrings, £140, Monica Vinader

Every girl needs a pair of diamond earrings and Monica Vinader's Fiji studs are perfect for everyday wear. Choose from a gold, rose gold or sterling silver plated finish.

A skincare set

The Skincare Edit, £42, Glossier

If she isn't already interested in skincare, this is the decade she'll likely start to take notice. Treat her to the Skincare Edit by Glossier, which contains minis of all the bestsellers for fresh, glowy skin.

A weekend away

Chewton Glen treehouse suites, from £1,350 per night, Booking.com

Whether it's for a girls' weekend or a romantic night away, we don't think you can go wrong with booking a trip to Chewton Glen on the south coast. The treehouse suites are suspended 35 feet above the ground and come with a private outdoor terrace and hot tub.

The little luxuries

A bath oil

Ortigia Zagara bath oil, £45, Papier

Combining the natural oils of avocado, olive, and castor seed with a beautiful orange blossom fragrance, this exotic bath oil is as luxe as it looks.

A plush robe

The plush robe, £99, Bedfolk

Upgrade her dressing gown and give her that spa feeling every day with this robe from Bedfolk. Made using Aerospin technology, the fibres are spun with air which is how it's so soft and cosy.

A gift hamper

Calm hamper, £190, The White Company

Being 30 comes with responsibilities, and that means we could all do with a White Company Calm Hamper. Inside she'll find relaxing and nourishing products, including the bestselling Electronic Diffuser with a set of wellness oils, all wrapped up in a wicker hamper basket.

Silk bedding

Slip pillowcase, £85, Space NK

From keeping you cool to protecting your skin, silk bedding has so many amazing benefits (besides looking luxurious). Treat her to this high-grade Mulberry pillowcase from Slip.

The things she didn't know she needed

Bold candles

Lex Pott twist candle, £25, MADE

What to get the girl who has everything? Update her tablescapes with these gorgeous candles from MADE. They come in several different colours to suit her style, from bright pink to mint green.

The cult blanket

Linnea Andersson blanket, £69, ​​Arket

Seen in the homes of some of the most stylish influencers, we can guarantee she'll love this lambswool woven blanket, courtesy of Arket's collaboration with Swedish artist Linnea Andersson.

A porcelain vase

Tall porcelain vase, £18, ​​H&M

She's probably going to receive some birthday flowers, so make sure they look as pretty as possible with this wavy H&M vase.

A coffee table book

Assouline Ibiza Bohemia photography book, £70, Selfridges

Bring the sunshine to her home 24/7 with this bold coffee table book. The pages are full of sun-soaked beaches, bohemian interiors and beautiful people.

