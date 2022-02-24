7 surprising renovations that could devalue your home by thousands

Renovating your home can be an exciting project, completely transforming the space you live in, and while some major house renovations can be a great investment, there are other renovations that could reduce your house price significantly. Property expert Gregory Smith at PriceYourJob has shared the interiors plans to avoid if you're looking to sell your property for maximum money…

MORE: How to transform your entire bathroom for £23 with an easy DIY hack

1. Having hobby rooms

A home gym, cinema or zen space are all great ideas if you’re looking to stay in your current home forever, and home gyms were more popular than ever during the pandemic. However, if your intention is to sell, buyers could be looking for a space that is beneficial to them, rather than a space that is designed to your personal taste. Houses that sell faster are more pared-back and basic as people can imagine themselves living in spaces that are not too personalised.

Having a home gym isn't ideal when it comes to selling

2. Keeping or adding textured walls and ceilings

This trend lasted for decades, as it was the perfect way to hide any imperfections on the walls or ceilings. However, trends change, and most potential buyers now prefer smooth ceilings and walls. If your walls or ceiling is textured, buyers may be more wary of purchase as they may suspect damage to the property. Instead of losing a sell, make some wall and ceiling modifications to maintain your property’s value.

Are you considering stylish bi-fold doors?

3. Adding bi-fold doors

Bi fold doors are a great way to maximise the natural light which enters from your garden into your home and they are very on-trend at the moment. However, they can actually devalue the cost of your home as they can be easy to break and the replacement parts to fix bi-fold doors can be hard to track down, making them more impractical than an attractive renovation option.

READ: 5 heating myths that are increasing your bills unnecessarily

READ: 7 eBay hacks for shopping luxe homeware pieces

Bold paint colours can deter house buyers

4. Painting a room with bold colours

Nothing changes the appearance of a room quicker than the addition of paint. A bad colour choice can instantly make a large room look smaller and unattractive to potential buyers. The darker the colour (for instance, red, black, pinks, orange and purple), the more primer it will take to cover up, which will be expensive for new buyers. Keep things neutral and bright, opting for colours such as cream and light grey. These colours are more likely to match everyone’s taste, and uphold the value of your property.

5. Putting in a kitchen pantry

As a functional space for storage, the pantry is a place to keep additional kitchenware and we've seen many epic celebrity versions. If they are well-designed, they can be genuinely useful. However, many pantries impede the kitchen space, are dark and filled with clutter making it an unattractive location in the home. Unless your kitchen is big enough to warrant it, steer clear of this renovation!

You may want to reconsider removing your bath

6. Adding statement tiles

Quirky tiles may seem exciting and creative to you, but they might be a bit much for someone else. For the prospective new buyers, this will be seen as a pricey thing to remove and change. Stick to neutral colours and simple patterns if you think you'll be selling soon.

RELATED: The surprising home improvement that could add £22k to the value of your property

7. Removing the bath

With wet rooms and sophisticated showers being a modern touch, you may think getting rid of the bathtub will make your bathroom more appealing to potential buyers. Whilst it may make the space larger, a bathtub is considered essential for many families, especially those with children or pets. A bathtub, alongside a shower are both considered to be necessities to many.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.