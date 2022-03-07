The slimline hangers loved by celebrity space savers, Style Sisters, are on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Style Sisters are the British fairy godmothers when it comes to organising your home.

The detoxing and organising duo, Gemma and Charlotte, have been called on by celebrities to declutter their homes; from Rochelle Humes and Frankie Bridge to Vicky Pattison and Vogue Williams.

The Style Sisters in action

The pair not only help to sift through clothes, kitchen appliances and other bits and bobs to create more space for a tidy home, but they also share their top tips and affordable buys they rely on to help them.

While rotating spice racks and draw dividers are among some of their go-to’s, which they share on their Instagram Stories, one failsafe product they rely on are slimline hangers.

Non-Slip Velvet Hangers, £12.74 (Was £16.99), Amazon

The Non-Slip Velvet Hangers are slimline, measuring just 6mm in width so you can fit almost double the amount of clothes in your wardrobe.

This creation neatly fit into your wardrobe, look super luxe, thanks to the velvet texture, but are also practical and affordable - especially with 25% off in Amazon’s sale.

The slimline hangers’ velvet texture grip onto your clothes, so you can say goodbye to that annoying shirt that is hanging on by one pesky sleeve.

This creation also comes with a bar across so you can fold trousers, or skirts, in your hanging space.

The hangers itself rotate 360 degrees to fit in any space, plus they can hold up to 5kg each.

The home gadget comes in various colours, from black and grey to yellow, white, pink, lilac and many more, all of which vary in size.

If you want to really take a leaf out of the Style Sisters’ book you may also want to invest in a pack of Velvet Hanger Clips, which can be attached to the cross bar for those you want to hang down, although this creation is not for sale.

Velvet Hangers Clips, £6.99, Amazon

For those who want to find out even more about space saving and detoxing your home, garage or loft, the Style Sisters have launched a book, which is our personal hand guide.

The go-to guide shares Gemma and Charlotte's how to’s, but also home inspiration, which may inspire you to get creative in your home - maybe even a room in the house.

Their book Style Sisters: Helping You Live an Organised & Stylish Life retails for just £12.31 on Amazon, which we think is super affordable.

Style Sisters: Helping You Live an Organised & Stylish Life, £12.31, Amazon

