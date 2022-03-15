7 mattresses on Amazon that shoppers can't stop raving about

Are you in the market to buy a new mattress in 2022? Remember that ideally, you should replace it every eight to ten years – maybe even earlier if it shows signs of decline.

If the answer is yes then remember – a great place to search is Amazon. You have all the different brands together in one place – and you can often get a good deal.

We’ve done an extensive search of what’s available, so keep scrolling for our pick of the top mattresses you can buy on Amazon in 2022.

What is a good mattress to buy on Amazon

The brand you choose will depend on your needs – are you looking for something budget or do you have more to spend? Do you need something firm or a mattress for back pain? Most of the best brands are up for grabs on Amazon, including Simba, Casper, and Emma

Is Amazon a good place to buy a mattress?

Amazon is a great place to buy a mattress – as well as the convenience factor of having many of the leading brands together in one place, you have thousands of reviews by real customers so you can see first-hand reports of what they thought of each mattress.

And many of the mattresses come with the option of Amazon Prime delivery, so you’ll get them quickly, without having to pay extra.

The Amazon mattress for back health

Emma Original Double memory foam mattress, was £699 now £384, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

The Emma Mattress promises the perfect amount of pressure relief, support and comfort, and maximum body adaptability. It features three comfort layers, including Visco elastic memory foam – and is great for all types of sleepers, whether front, back or side. It also comes with a 200-night trial for peace of mind

Top review: “I have thrown away money after money trying to get the correct mattress for me, I have back pain, always purchased on the recommendation of the guy in bed stores, always woke up in pain, tossed and turned all night really got me down, so I bought this mattress and WOW it’s AMAZING.

All my back pain is relieved. I get up like normal now instead of like a 90-year-old woman, I feel comfortable all night long due to the amazing support it gives me, I know it’s pricey but well worth the money. I’ll never change to any other brand now.”

The Hybrid mattress you can buy on Amazon

Simba Hybrid mattress double, £999, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.1 out of 5

Simba’s Hybrid mattress is one of the UK’s most awarded and top-rated, with hundreds of five-star reviews on Amazon and recommendations from Good Housekeeping Institute and Ideal homes as well as T3 Best Buy award. It has five comfort layers including springs and open structure Simbatex foam, which draws heat away from the body. It also comes with a 10-year guarantee and a 200-day trial.

Top review: “We love literally EVERYTHING about our Simba mattress! I have not slept so well in a long time!

“The mattress is great for support, not too soft, which I really like, very comfortable! It's been about a month since we bought it and it's been great! fingers crossed it gives the same level of comfort in a year's time.”

“Not just the mattress, Simba provides this cutting tool to unpack the mattress, and for someone who just moved into a new house like us, and who didn't have a box cutter, this tool was an absolute lifesaver!! We were able to unpack our entire house! so 5 stars on customer experience too!”

The Amazon mattress perfect for spare rooms

Extreme comfort cool touch essentials deep spring mattress, was £134 now £89.99, Amazon

This spring mattress is a favourite among shoppers looking for a budget option for spare rooms and kids' bunk beds. Since memory foam generally isn’t recommended for younger children

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

Top review: “After leaving for 24 hours I was pleasantly surprised how thick and supportive the mattress was. It is as comfortable as dearer mattresses. I have bought in the past. It feels cool when you lay on it, which is good. With fast delivery and at a good price, I would recommend this product.”

Top Amazon firm mattress

Casper sleep element mattress, queen, £1272, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5

The sleep element mattress is Casper’s best-rated Amazon mattress, with reviewers raving about its comfort and quality and how it cured their back pain. It features a top layer of breathable memory foam and a durable base layer to fully support the body. There’s a 100-night trial also for peace of mind.

Top review: “First of all, I slept great on it. but I sleep great just about anywhere, my wife however, is not only an extremely light sleeper, (due to chronic back pain) but she also snores like a jet engine backfiring inside of a hangar played on a constant loop. Last night was the first night she's been asleep while making no noise. Thanks Casper! I thought she was dead.”

Amazon’s Choice in ‘double mattress’

Starlight beds double mattress, £95.50, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

This budget option is an Amazon mattress bestseller and has been picked out by the shopping portal as their Amazon’s Choice products in the ‘double mattress’ category. It features layers of coil spring with double, hypoallergenic memory foam. It’s recommended for kids and adults up to 80kg.

Top review: “This is great. I love a firm mattress, and this is superb quality for the price, especially seen as how it was in my opinion, a very very competitive price. But no, I was actually shocked at how nice it was better than my previous £900 mattress that was soft and left my back hurting in the mornings!! Buy this, you will not be cross with the quality. Like I say, I was like wow!”

Amazon mattress number 1 best seller

Amazon rating: 3.9 out of 5

Another budget option, this three-layer hybrid is an Amazon mattress best-seller. It claims to offer double the amount of comfort fillings and memory foam of other budget mattresses – and reviewers do indeed vouch for it being super comfortable.

Top review: “I’ve brought a mattress twice the price of this and hated it. This mattress by far is amazing. You sink into it, and it’s not too thin!”

The Amazon mattress for couples

Summerby Sleep No 3 Pocket Spring and Memory Foam Hybrid Mattress, was £186.99 now £158.99, Amazon

Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5

This hybrid mattress is the Amazon’s Choice product in ‘hybrid mattress double’ and it’s perfect for couples thanks to the highly supportive pocket springs, which reduce motion transfer and partner disturbance since they’re individually cased. Perfect for all sleepers, it also features pressure-relieving memory foam and a soft, breathable cover.

Top review: “This really is a decent mattress - pocket springs, not coiled, so each spring is contained individually. That makes it far more supportive for your back and prevents rolling inwards when your partner leaps out of bed too.

“I honestly felt like Goldilocks in this bed, it really is just right. I don’t like really hard beds, which are supposed to be oh so good for your posture but make you feel as if you’re a pea bouncing on a drum. Soft beds feel like a fluffy cloud initially, then a few nights later you’re struggling to get comfortable and wake up with aches all over.

This one is sooo relaxing, because of the memory foam. It makes your spine and all your limbs feel hugged, and you don’t shift and shuffle around so much.”

