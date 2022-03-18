﻿
We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amazon just dropped a sale on Apple products: 21% off AirPods, 22% off Apple Watches & lots more

There are plenty of great Apple deals on Amazon if you need new tech

So many people will tell you, that once you’ve tried Apple, you’ll never go back to a different brand. But, often, cool Apple products come with a higher price tag.

Don’t despair though, if only Apple will do, you’ll be pleased to know that there are lots of great Apple deals on Amazon. You can get everything from Apple Watches and AirPods to iPads and iPhones – we’ve rounded up the best

Amazon AirPods deals

airpodspro

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, was £239 now £189, Amazon

airpods2ndgen

Apple AirPods 2nd generation with wired charging case, was £119 now £109, Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch deals

aplle-watch-blue

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + cellular blue aluminum case, was £509 now £399, Amazon

aplle-watch-rose

2021 Apple Watch SE rose gold with starlight sport band, was £269 now £217, Amazon

Amazon iPhone deals

iphone-purple

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) purple, was £729 now £679, Amazon

iphone-red

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) red, was £729 now £661, Amazon

iphone-pink

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128GB) Pink, was £679 now £619, Amazon

Amazon iPad deals

ipad-blue

2020 Apple iPad Air Sky Blue 4th generation, was £519 now £499, Amazon

