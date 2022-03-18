Amazon just dropped a sale on Apple products: 21% off AirPods, 22% off Apple Watches & lots more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

So many people will tell you, that once you’ve tried Apple, you’ll never go back to a different brand. But, often, cool Apple products come with a higher price tag.

RELATED: These are the best laptop deals that are on the internet right now

Don’t despair though, if only Apple will do, you’ll be pleased to know that there are lots of great Apple deals on Amazon. You can get everything from Apple Watches and AirPods to iPads and iPhones – we’ve rounded up the best

Want more fab deals like this delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter

Amazon AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case, was £239 now £189, Amazon

Apple AirPods 2nd generation with wired charging case, was £119 now £109, Amazon

Amazon Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + cellular blue aluminum case, was £509 now £399, Amazon

2021 Apple Watch SE rose gold with starlight sport band, was £269 now £217, Amazon

Amazon iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) purple, was £729 now £679, Amazon

MORE: 10 multi-purpose kitchen gadgets you’ll find on Amazon

RELATED: Best smartwatch deals 2022: From Apple Watches to Fitbits & MORE

Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) red, was £729 now £661, Amazon

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128GB) Pink, was £679 now £619, Amazon

Amazon iPad deals

2020 Apple iPad Air Sky Blue 4th generation, was £519 now £499, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.