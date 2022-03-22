Amazon shoppers rave about this swinging egg chair - and it's on sale!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Winter is over and spring is officially sprung – so it's time to get out of the house and into your garden to enjoy the sunshine. Do you have a cosy spot for chillaxing? If not, we have just the thing.

This gorgeous swinging rattan egg chair is set to be the garden trend for summer 2022 – with celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon already massive fans of the chic style.

Swinging Egg Chair, was £319.99, NOW £293,95, Amazon

This one is an Amazon favourite, with glowing five-star reviews from shoppers raving about how comfy, stylish and easy to assemble it is. Many even bought it for their garden but loved it so much that they put it in their living rooms.

Says one satisfied customer: “Every family member argues about who is going to sit in the egg chair!

Cushions are lovely and soft and comfortable. It makes a beautiful focal point in the garden.

I love grabbing my Kindle and a glass of wine and relaxing in this amazing chair.”

These chairs are so ideal because you don’t need acres of space – they give an instant style lift to even the smallest gardens – and the icing on the cake is that this model is currently reduced by £26 in the Amazon spring sale.

We highly recommend you get in there now before the price rises as we get closer to summer! And if you're after more choice, see our edit of the best egg chairs to order in time for summer.

